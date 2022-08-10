WITH 40+ NEW INSTALLATIONS, QATAR PRESENTS MORE THAN 100 MAJOR WORKS OF PUBLIC ART AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™

New Works Include Creations by Jeff Koons, Ugo Rondinone, KAWS, Rashid Johnson, Yayoi Kusama, Katharina Fritsch, Simone Fattal, Shua'a Ali, and Shouq Al Mana

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Qatar Creates, the year-round national cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar, Qatar Museums today announced the installation of 40 major new works of public art, on view in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Installed from the desert to Doha's bustling Souq Waqif, the added works bring to a total of more than 100 the public artworks that have transformed the nation into a vast outdoor museum experience.