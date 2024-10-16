Wondershare Elevates Digital Innovation with AI-Powered Industry Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in digital creativity software, is making a strong impression at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, unveiling its enhanced flagship creative and productivity suite designed for businesses and creators alike. In addition, Wondershare has introduced innovative industry-specific solutions, further demonstrating its dedication to equipping enterprises with advanced, AI-powered technology.

In line with its commitment to driving digital transformation, Wondershare presented its new solutions tailored for key industries such as energy, medical, legal, manufacturing, and semiconductors. These solutions leverage the powerful AI capabilities integrated across Wondershare's product suite, bringing innovation to video editing, diagram creation, and document management. By streamlining multimedia content creation and enhancing communication efficiency, Wondershare aims to revolutionize the collaborative workplace, offering a next-generation solution for boosting productivity and optimizing workflows across these industries.

Building on its focus on innovation, Wondershare also showcased five flagship software products at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, featuring Filmora, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, PDFelement, and Virbo. Each tool is designed to empower creative professionals by offering advanced features that enhance content creation and streamline workflows across diverse sectors.

Filmora 14, the latest version of Wondershare's widely-used video editing tool, has brought groundbreaking AI features to users, including an innovative Smart Short Clips feature, allowing users to automatically extract and refine highlights from long-form footage into short clips with just one click. Additionally, with over ten new AI-driven tools, including Smart Scene Cut, AI Face Mosaic, and AI Portrait Cutout, Filmora 14 enhances both editing efficiency and output quality.

Meanwhile, Wondershare EdrawMax continues to uphold its reputation by introducing EdrawMax's new AI-native page for instant diagram creation. Users can input text and receive a diagram that can be downloaded and edited for customization. EdrawMax has also expanded to include 24 AI diagram types, such as flowcharts, mind maps, timelines, and more.

Additionally, Wondershare PDFelement has unveiled PDFelement 11, bringing powerful AI features and enhanced multi-device syncing to offer users an unparalleled experience. The AI capability can effortlessly compare, analyze, and extract information by chatting with multiple PDFs simultaneously. Additional AI tools provide translation, grammar checking, and highlight key information.

During GITEX, Wondershare's booth drew high levels of engagement, with attendees keen to experience the latest features firsthand. As AMR ATTALLA remarked, "Wondershare's products truly stand out at GITEX, and the AI-driven features in Wondershare EdrawMax are very impressive, as they streamline complex diagram creation. I'm definitely planning to try these tools when I get back."

"We are excited to engage with attendees at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, a key venue for showcasing Wondershare's advancements and fostering relationships with global businesses," said Rocky Tang, General Manager of Enterprise Development Business Unit. "We look forward to empowering businesses worldwide to enhance their productivity and creativity, and we are committed to delivering more efficient and intelligent tools that drive innovation across various industries."

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 200 countries and regions, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more, all focused on one principle: Creativity Simplified.

