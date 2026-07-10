GENEVA, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Youth Forum (WYF), an international nonprofit advancing challenge-based learning and youth development across more than 30 countries, today launched the Global AI Talent Compact at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, where WYF served as an official session partner.

The summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with more than 50 UN agencies and co-convened with the Government of Switzerland, is the United Nations' leading platform on artificial intelligence.

WYF Launches Global AI Talent Compact at AI for Good Global Summit 2026

The Compact establishes an open global action network built on five commitments: expanding access to AI literacy; defining the human capabilities that matter most in the AI era; scaling real-world, challenge- and project-based learning; safeguarding youth well-being; and recognizing ability through evidence of real work, not credentials alone.

"AI is changing not only how young people learn and create, but how talent is identified and recognized," said Houston Hou, Global Executive Convener of WYF. "Young people need pathways through which real ability can be seen, trusted and connected. The Compact is an open invitation to build those pathways together."

The launch convened leaders from across the UN system, academia and youth innovation, including Fabrizio Hochschild, former UN Under-Secretary-General; Frédéric Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement, AI for Good, ITU; and Ben Nelson, Chairman and CEO of Minerva Project. Alongside speakers from AI Singapore (AISG), the ASEAN Foundation, the International Trade Centre (ITC), the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), the United Nations University (UNU), and student AI communities including the Imperial AI Group, the Oxford Guild, the University of Toronto Machine Intelligence Student Team (UTMIST) and the Global AI Alliance at Penn. The Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center served as supporting partner of the session.

Following the launch, WYF will convene founding supporters worldwide — universities, student AI societies, education and innovation organizations, and industry partners — to advance year-round, challenge-based AI learning, new forms of talent recognition, and pathways connecting young talent with real-world opportunities.

About World Youth Forum

WYF is an international nonprofit youth development platform. Through educational programmes, competitions, international conferences and youth-led initiatives, WYF engages more than 500,000 young people annually across more than 30 countries.

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