DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, "XCMG") announced that the company has set up a new dedicated on-site project service system in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, strengthening its localized service team for greater flexibility and faster response speed. The move is accompanied by the establishment of XCMG's transit warehouse, a component warehouse for key projects, and a training center dedicated to offering skill education and certification, showcasing its commitment to providing top-tier, reliable services to customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond, along with its service shops in Riyadh, Jaddah and Tabuk.

XCMG Builds Adaptable and Responsive Service Mechanism with A New Service System and Warehouses in Saudi Arabia.

"As a pioneer in sustainability who is continuing to push for low-carbon development, XCMG hopes to join hands with our partners in Saudi Arabia to empower the nation's 2030 vision, foster closer, high-quality China-Saudi collaboration in the Belt and Road Initiative that is built upon the spirit of the ancient silk road," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasized the nation's focus on mining development as a vital pillar of the Saudi 2030 Vision strategy. He highlighted efforts to attract foreign investment into Saudi Arabia and surrounding regions, and the significance of international collaboration in the mining sector to support the supply chain via enhanced investment and infrastructure.

The harsh climate in Saudi Arabia means the country has high user expectations for construction machinery. XCMG has been targeting the demands by offering a suite of products and services tailored to local market needs. Products like the XE215C excavator, XGS22K aerial work platform, and LW700HV loader, specifically designed for the local unique climate and construction conditions, have been lauded for their exceptional efficiency and adaptability following product optimization for the local market.

XCMG has built a strong presence through years of commitment and growth. In line with the BRI, XCMG has actively contributed to Saudi Arabia's economic development in recent years, participating in major projects including the Saudi Red Sea Project, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Project, and the NEOM Project. Through its strengthened service mechanism and warehouses, XCMG plans to develop a more extensive service network in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, boosting service efficiency and accessibility for its customers in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440258/XCMG_Builds_Adaptable_Responsive_Service_Mechanism_A_New_Service_System.jpg