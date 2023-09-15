Xebia receives 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards from Appian

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a pioneer and leader in the low-code software development space, has been honored with the Cross-Industry Value Award at the 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards.

This recognition underscores Xebia's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its relentless pursuit of being the best value provider to global clients across industries on their low-code journeys. It also marks Xebia's sixth consecutive year winning this award.

The Appian AppMarket Solution Awards recognize and celebrate Appian partners for their exceptional innovation, impact, and execution. The Cross-Industry Value Award highlights Xebia's Procurement 360 solution that provides an end-to-end transparent procurement process. It brings together people, data, AI, and processes to remove silos and provide a unified and integrated "procure to pay" solution. As Appian describes, "The applicability of Procurement 360 across industries, combined with a strong resonance among target audiences, delivers strong cross-industry value."

"Xebia has consistently proven to be a prolific and successful partner, as evidenced most recently by their latest achievement: the Procurement 360 solution," said Ben Dudley, Director of Community Experience, Appian. "P360 redefines procurement processes seamlessly while integrating data from various sources to deliver an exceptional procurement experience across industries. We are proud of their work to create a feature-rich, agile, scalable and seamlessly integrable Procurement Management Solution on the Appian platform."

Appian explains that the winners of its AppMarket Solution Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on their "innovative use of the latest Appian data fabric, process automation, total experience, and demonstrated success."

Xebia's achievement reaffirms its position as a leader in the low-code technology landscape and further exemplifies its dedication to propelling industries into the future of automation.



"We want to sincerely thank Appian for recognizing Procurement 360 with the prestigious Appian App Market award for the sixth year in a row," said Tarun Khatri, Managing Director of Xebia's Appian Practice. "This achievement truly highlights our expertise in the Appian ecosystem and our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that bring value to our customers right from the start."

For more information about Xebia and its revolutionary low-code solutions, please visit Xebia.com.

About Xebia

Xebia is a digital transformation leader, serving the top-250 global companies with comprehensive IT solutions. Operating in 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, Nordics, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Xebia's experts specialize in Technology Consulting, Software Engineering, Product Development, Data & AI, Cloud, Low Code, Agile

Transformation & DevSecOps, and Quality Assurance. Alongside top-notch IT Consulting & Software development, Xebia offers time-efficient Standardized Solutions and education through its Academy. With a 100% YoY growth rate for two years, Xebia is a driving force in the expanding digital transformation market. Xebia was recently recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the "Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023" for Appian services.

About Appian

Appian is a software company providing automation solutions that accelerate the creation of high-impact business applications and workflows. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. Learn more at appian.com.

Contact:

Maureen Elsberry

Global VP of Communications & Editorial

Xebia

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883841/Xebia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xebia