Xinhua Silk Road: Climate investment and financing under spotlight at key conference held in S. China's Guangzhou Nansha

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests from home and abroad shared experiences in climate investment and financing as well as reached consensus on addressing climate change on December 8 as they gathered in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province for the 2024 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference held in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province on December 8, 2024.

Kevin Ho King-lun, president of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macao, said that climate investment and financing has become a key driver for promoting green and low-carbon development. In this field, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, especially Nansha, is playing a leading role. This area is building a globally influential green financing ecosystem based on cross-border financial cooperation and policy support.

Salina Yan, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) of Hong Kong, noted Hong Kong has its advantages as an international financial center. It hopes to join hands with Nansha to boost innovation and practices of climate investment and financing for a greener and more sustainable future.

Themed "Global Cooperation for Green Future", the conference was jointly hosted by Xinhua's brand work office, Guangdong Branch of Xinhua News Agency and China Economic Information Service. It consisted of one main forum and five special forums, with one main venue and three overseas sub venues in Thailand's Bangkok, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and Mexico's Mexico City.

The conference highlighted a platform for communication between enterprises and financial institutions. A climate-friendly enterprise (technology) expo was held for enterprises representing green new quality productive forces and projects in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to showcase their strengths and seek cooperation.

During the conference, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area climate change response standards alliance was inaugurated, the Belt and Road low-carbon service partnership was initiated, and project cases of addressing climate change and cases of climate investment and financing-empowered construction of eco-friendly counties were released.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343508.html