Yiwu Market's 37 Five-Star Booths Earn Cross-Regional Trust

News provided by

Yiwu China Commodities City Group

20 Nov, 2025, 14:08 GMT

YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "World's Supermarket," Zhejiang Yiwu China Commodity City is the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. Recently, Yiwu reached a mutual credit recognition agreement with Egypt and Dubai for the first batch of 37 five-star booths.

This cross-regional recognition mechanism significantly reduces institutional transaction costs for foreign trade practitioners, making supply–demand matching more efficient and frictionless.

"When a company enters an unfamiliar market for the first time, it is inevitable to encounter various obstacles, such as limited communication channels and unknown trade risks. The star-rated credit booth plaques in the Yiwu market provide us, as buyers, with a more convenient solution," said a representative from the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) of Dubai, UAE.

First Batch of 37 Five-Star Booths Recognized by Egypt & Dubai &Yiwu

Market

Booth No.

Credit Rating

Star Level

Industry

District 1, International
Trade City

1892

6

5

General Toys

2644

6

5

General Toys

District 2, International
Trade City

11363

6

5

Bags & Luggage

17997

6

5

Telecommunications Equipment

16387

6

5

Hardware & Kitchenware

15367

6

5

Hardware Tools – Accessories

18130

6

5

Telecommunications Equipment

17701

6

5

Telecommunications Equipment

10135

6

5

Umbrellas

11654

6

5

Bags & Luggage

14896

6

5

Hardware Tools – Accessories

14975

6

5

Hardware Tools – Accessories

17025

6

5

Hardware & Kitchenware

District 3, International
Trade City

21928

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

22117

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

22224

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

26552

6

5

Skincare, Makeup, Beauty & Hair Tools,
Cosmetic Accessories

24196

6

5

Office & Study Supplies

21431

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

21447

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

22363

6

5

Writing Instruments / Paper Products

District 4, International
Trade City

35495

6

5

General Merchandise

42149

6

5

Yarn

31617

6

5

Socks

42148

4

5

Yarn

43997

6

5

Footwear

47237

6

5

Scarves

39044

6

5

Hats

35111

6

5

General Merchandise

47237

6

5

Scarves

49334

6

5

Bras & Underwear

32303

6

5

Socks

32088

6

5

Socks

Huangyuan Market

Y1-0840

6

5

Denim / Mixed Retail

Y2-0101

6

5

Menswear

Y1-0402

6

5

Denim / Mixed Retail

International Production
Materials Market

2F-20423

6

5