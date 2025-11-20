Yiwu Market's 37 Five-Star Booths Earn Cross-Regional Trust

News provided byYiwu China Commodities City Group
YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "World's Supermarket," Zhejiang Yiwu China Commodity City is the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. Recently, Yiwu reached a mutual credit recognition agreement with Egypt and Dubai for the first batch of 37 five-star booths.
This cross-regional recognition mechanism significantly reduces institutional transaction costs for foreign trade practitioners, making supply–demand matching more efficient and frictionless.
"When a company enters an unfamiliar market for the first time, it is inevitable to encounter various obstacles, such as limited communication channels and unknown trade risks. The star-rated credit booth plaques in the Yiwu market provide us, as buyers, with a more convenient solution," said a representative from the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) of Dubai, UAE.
First Batch of 37 Five-Star Booths Recognized by Egypt & Dubai &Yiwu
|
Market
|
Booth No.
|
Credit Rating
|
Star Level
|
Industry
|
District 1, International
|
1892
|
6
|
5
|
General Toys
|
2644
|
6
|
5
|
General Toys
|
District 2, International
|
11363
|
6
|
5
|
Bags & Luggage
|
17997
|
6
|
5
|
Telecommunications Equipment
|
16387
|
6
|
5
|
Hardware & Kitchenware
|
15367
|
6
|
5
|
Hardware Tools – Accessories
|
18130
|
6
|
5
|
Telecommunications Equipment
|
17701
|
6
|
5
|
Telecommunications Equipment
|
10135
|
6
|
5
|
Umbrellas
|
11654
|
6
|
5
|
Bags & Luggage
|
14896
|
6
|
5
|
Hardware Tools – Accessories
|
14975
|
6
|
5
|
Hardware Tools – Accessories
|
17025
|
6
|
5
|
Hardware & Kitchenware
|
District 3, International
|
21928
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
22117
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
22224
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
26552
|
6
|
5
|
Skincare, Makeup, Beauty & Hair Tools,
|
24196
|
6
|
5
|
Office & Study Supplies
|
21431
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
21447
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
22363
|
6
|
5
|
Writing Instruments / Paper Products
|
District 4, International
|
35495
|
6
|
5
|
General Merchandise
|
42149
|
6
|
5
|
Yarn
|
31617
|
6
|
5
|
Socks
|
42148
|
4
|
5
|
Yarn
|
43997
|
6
|
5
|
Footwear
|
47237
|
6
|
5
|
Scarves
|
39044
|
6
|
5
|
Hats
|
35111
|
6
|
5
|
General Merchandise
|
47237
|
6
|
5
|
Scarves
|
49334
|
6
|
5
|
Bras & Underwear
|
32303
|
6
|
5
|
Socks
|
32088
|
6
|
5
|
Socks
|
Huangyuan Market
|
Y1-0840
|
6
|
5
|
Denim / Mixed Retail
|
Y2-0101
|
6
|
5
|
Menswear
|
Y1-0402
|
6
|
5
|
Denim / Mixed Retail
|
International Production
|
2F-20423
|
6
|
5
|
—
