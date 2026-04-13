YZ Pack Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Custom Flexible Packaging and Roll Film Solutions

JIEYANG, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 25 years in the packaging printing industry, direct-source manufacturer YZ Pack (Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd.) announced the continued expansion of its global packaging operations. Founded in 2001, the company operates a 6,500-square-meter facility with two advanced production lines and a team of 51 professionals, supplying custom flexible packaging to clients across multiple industries worldwide.

YZ Pack offers a full range of flexible packaging solutions, including custom roll films and pre-made bags such as stand-up (Doypack), spout, flat-bottom, 4-side seal, vacuum, and retort pouches, along with custom-shaped bags produced using in-house molds. These solutions are designed for compatibility with automated VFFS and HFFS machines, with tailored specifications such as film width, diameter, core size, and material structures, supported by Coefficient of Friction (COF) guidance (0.2–0.3) to reduce jamming.

Across its product range, high-precision monitoring systems ensure consistent quality, maintaining printing accuracy within ≤0.02mm and slitting precision within ≤1mm. YZ Pack also manages temperature and pressure matching requirements for different packaging formats, supporting reliable performance across applications such as coffee, snacks, spices, pet food, and liquid packaging.

Supported by an in-house R&D team, YZ Pack provides factory-direct OEM services covering material selection, structure design, and print customization. With a minimum order quantity of 500kg and standard lead times of 2–4 weeks, the company supports both growing brands and large-scale manufacturers. A dedicated quality control team oversees each production stage, including checks on solvent residue and odor to meet food safety requirements. To support global shipping, YZ Pack uses protective export packaging such as moisture-proof sealing, reinforced paper cores, palletization, stretch film, and corner protection to reduce transit risks.

Exporting to the Americas, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, YZ Pack serves clients ranging from industrial palm oil producers to consumer brands seeking reliable and consistent packaging supply.

About YZ Pack

Guided by its mission, "Color Your World. Trust YUANZHONG," YZ Pack is a direct-source manufacturer specializing in custom flexible packaging and rotogravure printing. The company provides OEM packaging solutions focused on food safety, machine compatibility, and consistent print quality, with free sample testing available before mass production.

Media Contact:

YZ Pack (Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd.)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 15218629499

Website: yzchinapack.com