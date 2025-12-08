BingX Introduces Major Copy Trading Upgrade, Marking 1.3 Billion Copy Orders

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced a major upgrade to its copy trading, celebrating a milestone of 1.3 billion cumulative copy trading orders. The update introduces a revamped interface, optimized workflows, and advanced customization features that empower traders by making trading simpler and more user-centric.

The new version enhances every layer of the copy trading experience:

New and Improved Interface: The revamped copy trading interface delivers easy viewing and access to key information and streamlined settings.

The revamped copy trading interface delivers easy viewing and access to key information and streamlined settings. Faster Copy Trading Management: Creating and managing copy trades is now faster and more intuitive, with a simplified set of steps and configuration options.

Creating and managing copy trades is now faster and more intuitive, with a simplified set of steps and configuration options. Refined Copying Modes: Users can now simply choose between Fixed Ratio Copying and Fixed Amount Copying, with reworked, simplified settings for precise trade mirroring.

Users can now simply choose between Fixed Ratio Copying and Fixed Amount Copying, with reworked, simplified settings for precise trade mirroring. Customizable Leverage and Trading Pairs: Users can now independently set leverage levels and select trading pairs, enabling greater flexibility to match individual risk preferences and strategies.

Users can now independently set leverage levels and select trading pairs, enabling greater flexibility to match individual risk preferences and strategies. Real-Time Fund Synchronization: Account balances across funding, spot, and futures wallets update instantly, ensuring seamless trade execution and accurate capital allocation.

The upgrade also introduces 0-slippage execution for accurate price replication, copy-trade insurance to offset potential losses, and AI trader analytics that evaluate performance data to help users identify high-quality lead traders. With automated take-profit functions and dynamic stop-loss options, users can now manage trades more efficiently and with greater confidence.

"The upgrade represents our ongoing commitment to refining every detail of the user experience," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "Copy trading is one area where BingX has truly made its mark in the crypto industry. This update reflects years of feedback and innovation — making the process more transparent, flexible, and accessible for both new and experienced users."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

