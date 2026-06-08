Bloomberg Media Partners with Cision to Bring Its Journalism into Communications Workflows

The partnership expands access to Bloomberg's full-text content directly within CisionOne.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media today announced a new partnership with Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, to expand access to Bloomberg's premium full-text journalism directly within CisionOne, Cision's media intelligence platform.

Through the integration, eligible Bloomberg.com Group Subscribers will be able to view, monitor, and engage with Bloomberg reporting alongside the platform tools they already use to track news, analyze coverage, and inform communications strategy. The partnership gives enterprise communications teams more seamless access to Bloomberg's premium financial and business reporting within existing workflows.

"Partnering with Cision brings Bloomberg's journalism directly into an environment where communications and business executives are shaping strategy and engaging with news," says Nick Pimm, Managing Director of Enterprise Sales at Bloomberg Media. "There's a strong alignment between our audiences, and this collaboration allows us to extend Bloomberg Media's reach while creating a seamless, integrated experience for our shared subscribers."

"For communications teams, trusted journalism is an important part of understanding the stories, issues, and market shifts that matter to their organizations. This partnership gives customers easier access to Bloomberg Media's full-text business and financial reporting within their CisionOne workflow, helping them monitor coverage, understand context, and make more informed decisions," said Stuart Clark, SVP of Content Strategy and Partnerships at Cision.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, Trajaan, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

For media inquiries, please contact: Cision Public Relations at [email protected]

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