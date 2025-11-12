MIT REAP Launches Cohort 12 Uniting Global Teams to Accelerate Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (MIT REAP) announced the launch of the twelfth cohort of its renowned Global program, which includes teams of innovation-driven leaders from the following regions:

Benin

Bulgaria

Kano-Jigawa, Nigeria

Northern Parana, Brazil

Yucatan, Mexico

Zurich, Switzerland

What is MIT REAP?

MIT REAP is a global initiative that supports communities in strengthening their innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystems by connecting regional leaders with MIT expertise and using a practical, evidence-based approach to accelerate sustainable economic growth and innovation. MIT REAP admits up to 8 regions annually to participate in the two-year engagement. A typical MIT REAP team (regional task force) is comprised of 8-12 highly driven, cross-disciplinary, regional members and led by a regional team champion.

During their program, MIT REAP teams embark on an in-depth innovation and entrepreneurship capacity assessment, design an acceleration strategy grounded in regional comparative advantages, and implement a new program or policy to drive their ecosystem forward. Upon completion of the program, MIT REAP teams are positioned to help drive economic and social impact in their region.

"We are excited to welcome six teams into Cohort 12 of the MIT REAP Global Program," said Travis Hunter, Director of MIT REAP. "This new Cohort brings together a diverse set of regions, industries, and perspectives, united by a strong commitment to advancing innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Each team's perspective will contribute meaningfully to the collaborative strength of our global program."

MIT REAP teams follow the MIT REAP Innovation Ecosystem Stakeholder Model, with members representing the five major stakeholder groups that, in collaboration, can drive impact on innovation ecosystems: university, government, corporate, risk capital, and entrepreneurs. MIT REAP teams collaborate with other regions within and across their Cohort, including a rich alumni community spanning thirteen years of the program and more than 100 participating regions.

"At a time when innovation-driven entrepreneurship is critical to addressing global economic and social challenges, MIT REAP provides a vital platform for regional transformation," said Professor Scott Stern, MIT REAP Faculty Co-Director and David Sarnoff Professor of Management at MIT Sloan. "Cohort 12 brings together teams committed to creating lasting impact in their ecosystems through strategic, entrepreneurial leadership."

Get Involved with MIT REAP

Since 2012, MIT REAP has helped over 100 regions worldwide strategize and execute initiatives that contribute to their economic growth, job creation, and social progress.

Are you ready to tackle your region's toughest challenges and unlock its economic potential? To get started with an MIT REAP team in your region, please contact Associate Director, Kavan O'Connor at [email protected] and schedule a 15-minute exploratory call.

Applications for MIT REAP Global Cohort 13 are now open. Learn more and apply here.

