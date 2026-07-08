Cellebrite Expands Exclusive SkySafe Partnership to Deliver Immediate Drone Detection and Airspace Intelligence for Digital Investigations at Scale

The partnership unifies what happens in the sky with what's stored on the drone in a single investigative workflow

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced an expanded partnership with SkySafe, the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence. The exclusive partnership combines advanced digital forensics with advanced drone detection, deep analysis and drone activity, equipping organizations and agencies with the intelligence needed to proactively detect, analyze and act on potential threats in real-time at scale.

As malicious drone use continues to rise, investigators face increasing challenges in connecting digital evidence with time-sensitive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operational data. By integrating SkySafe's drone detection and airspace intelligence with Cellebrite's platform, agencies can connect real-time and historical flight data of the UAV with mobile forensic evidence all in one place. The result is actionable intelligence that reveals hidden patterns, identifies illicit networks and accelerates investigations.

"This partnership bridges the critical and often life-saving divide between digital forensics and real-time intelligence," said Shiven Ramji, Cellebrite's President, Products and Technology. "By working closely with SkySafe, we can help empower organizations to protect their communities, safeguard infrastructure and respond to emerging threats with unprecedented speed and clarity."

"Effective drone investigations begin with trusted airspace intelligence," said Grant Jordan, founder and CEO of SkySafe. "Together with Cellebrite, we're helping agencies and organizations detect, analyze and act on drone activity using comprehensive forensic data that supports both immediate response and long-term investigations."

Following Cellebrite's acquisition of SCG Canada, Inc. in March 2026, this new agreement reflects an expanded relationship, which makes Cellebrite the exclusive digital forensics partner to SkySafe's advanced UAV capabilities. The move further cements Cellebrite's position as the recognized leader in digital forensics and intelligence, ensuring its customers have access to preeminent proprietary extraction and decryption capabilities – unlike anything else available today.

Under this partnership, Cellebrite and SkySafe will collaborate to expand the digital intelligence available to investigators by combining SkySafe's drone detection, airspace intelligence and forensic expertise with Cellebrite's industry-leading ecosystem of investigative solutions. The partnership is designed to help customers access richer drone-related intelligence and support more comprehensive investigations, while creating opportunities for future innovation across public safety, defense and enterprise use cases.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

About SkySafe

SkySafe is the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into drone activity. As the only company offering advanced drone detection, deep analytics, and forensics, SkySafe enables organizations to detect, analyze, and act on drone activity with precision in real-time. Its cloud-based SaaS platform provides comprehensive drone data, helping distinguish between authorized drones and potential threats. By transforming complex drone data into actionable insight, SkySafe empowers organizations to act with clarity and confidence and provides the intelligence needed for smarter decision-making and safer skies.

Cellebrite Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

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+1 771.241.7010

Cellebrite Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

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+1 973.206.7760

SkySafe Media

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