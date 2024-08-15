Hisense Wins Host of EISA Awards 2024-2025 for Innovation and Excellence

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, proudly announces the winning of a host of prestigious awards from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for 2024-2025. These accolades underscore Hisense's unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence in delivering exceptional visual and audio experiences to consumers worldwide.

Hisense wins 5 distinguished EISA Awards 2024-2025

Hisense Mini-LED ULED TV 65U8NQ, awarded EISA Premium Mini LED TV 2024-2025, features Mini-LED PRO with Full Array Local Dimming for exceptional contrast and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. Quantum Dot Color brings intensified hues to the expansive screen, while 144Hz Game Mode PRO with low latency MEMC ensures smooth, responsive gaming. Hi-View Engine PRO, powered by AI, optimizes every pixel for vibrant detail and impressive 4K upscaling, while 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound transforms viewing into a cinematic event.

Hisense Mini-LED ULED TV 65U7NQ, recognized as EISA BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2024-2025, features Mini-LED PRO with Full Array Local Dimming for exceptional contrast and brightness. Quantum Dot Color delivers an expansive, lifelike spectrum. With peak brightness 1500 nits and Total Ambient Adaptive technology, the TV adjusts for optimal viewing in any environment. The Hi-View Engine PRO uses AI to enhance 4K upscaling and color, and the built-in subwoofer provides deep bass for a rich audio experience.

Hisense QLED Gaming TV 100E7NQ Pro, was named EISA Giant TV 2024-2025, and is designed for gamers with its 144Hz Game Mode PRO, Game Bar, and low latency MEMC for ultra-smooth gameplay. Quantum Dot Color ensures vibrant, true-to-life visuals, while Full Array Local Dimming enhances clarity with deep shadows and vivid colors. The built-in subwoofer unleashes the power of deep bass from within your TV. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos offer an immersive experience with dynamic HDR, brighter colors, and 3D audio sound that flows around you, making every viewing or gaming session extraordinary.

Hisense Laser Smart Mini Projector C1, recognised as the EISA Family Projector 2024-2025, is the world's first Dolby Vision 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projector to receive certification. It offers the sharpest contrast and richest detail, utilizing Hisense TriChroma triple color laser technology to cover 110% of the BT. 2020 color gamut for the most realistic colors in its class. The C1 projects up to 300 inches while maintaining 4K quality. Ideal for film-loving families, features a JBL-tuned speaker system and the VIDAA interface for seamless on-demand streaming.

Hisense Laser Cinema PL2, was awarded EISA Best Buy UST Projector 2024-2025. It features X-Fusion™ laser technology to produce wide color gamut of DCI-P3 85% and Ultra Short Throw Technology, ensuring 80''-150'' images even in compact spaces. The 4K AI Upscaler delivers 4K pictures and enhances low-resolution content. With Dolby Vision, 2700 lumens brightness, native contrast ratio of 3000:1, the PL2 offers depth and details as the ideal choice for home cinema enthusiasts. The PL2 delivers robust sound with two top-firing speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, ensuring the audio quality matches the stunning visuals.

With a steadfast commitment to research and development, Hisense is poised to unveil a new era of cutting-edge products, designed to both anticipate and meet the ever-changing needs of consumers across the globe.

