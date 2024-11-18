JULIEN'S "PLAYED, WORN & TORN AUCTION" RETURNS TO MUSIC CITY WITH LEGENDARY AUCTION NOVEMBER 20-21, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions is proud to announce the return of "Played, Worn & Torn Auction", the industry's premier music memorabilia event, on November 20-21 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN. Over 800 iconic items from music history will be featured in this two-day live and online auction.

Highlighting the Auction

The iconic 1956 Fender Stratocaster, Serial #09391 - known as “The Mary Kaye” - is heading to auction with an estimate of $200K-$300K! Julien's Guitar Expert Mike Adams enlightens on the legacy of this one-of-a-kind instrument, the first truly custom Stratocaster, famously played by “The First Lady of Rock n Roll” Mary Kaye herself.

Mary Kaye's 1956 Fender Stratocaster Guitar : Serial #09391, this Stratocaster in transparent blonde finish with gold hardware is the very guitar held by Mary Kaye in Fender's legendary 1956 promotional photo. Known as "The Mary Kaye," it was used in the film Cha-Cha-Cha Boom! before becoming part of a storied journey through the hands of renowned musicians like Aerosmith's Jimmy Crespo and The Who's John Entwistle . Estimated at $200 ,000–$400,000.

: Serial #09391, this Stratocaster in transparent blonde finish with gold hardware is the very guitar held by in Fender's legendary 1956 promotional photo. Known as "The Mary Kaye," it was used in the film before becoming part of a storied journey through the hands of renowned musicians like Aerosmith's and The Who's . Estimated at ,000–$400,000. Sister Rosetta Tharpe's 1939 Gibson L-5 Guitar: This archtop guitar, serial #EA-5024, was built for Sister Rosetta Tharpe and owned by the "Godmother of Rock n' Roll" until 1952. A masterpiece of craftsmanship, it features a Sitka spruce top, birdseye maple back and sides, and a flame maple neck. Tharpe's name is engraved on the truss rod cover, and it has been seen in iconic photographs from her early career. Estimated at $40,000 –$60,000.

Other Featured Items

George Harrison's Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar : Played during The Beatles' Hamburg days, estimated at $600 ,000–$800,000.

: Played during The Beatles' days, estimated at ,000–$800,000. Prince's Custom-Built Sadowsky Telecaster-Style Guitar : Used during his 1986 Parade Tour, estimated at $200 ,000–$400,000.

: Used during his 1986 Parade Tour, estimated at ,000–$400,000. Don Everly's Personal Collection : Featuring 161 lots, including a 1949-1950 Gibson ES-5 archtop guitar played by Ike Everly ( $20 ,000–$30,000) and handwritten lyrics for "Keep A Loving Me" ( $3 ,000–$5,000).

: Featuring 161 lots, including a 1949-1950 Gibson ES-5 archtop guitar played by ( ,000–$30,000) and handwritten lyrics for "Keep A Loving Me" ( ,000–$5,000). Freddie Mercury's Tinsel Hat : Worn during Queen's 1979 "Concerts for Kampuchea," estimated at $10 ,000–$20,000.

: Worn during Queen's 1979 "Concerts for Kampuchea," estimated at ,000–$20,000. Otoboke Beaver Fender Strat Special Edition (Surf Green) : Used by Accorinrin of Otoboke Beaver to write and perform songs on Okoshiyasu!! Otoboke Beaver (2016) and Itekoma Hits (2019). Custom modified and adorned with unique artwork, estimated at $10 ,000–$20,000.

: Used by Accorinrin of Otoboke Beaver to write and perform songs on (2016) and (2019). Custom modified and adorned with unique artwork, estimated at ,000–$20,000. Bob Mackie Feather Headdress : Worn by Cher on The Cher Show , estimated at $40 ,000–$60,000.

: Worn by Cher on , estimated at ,000–$60,000. Dolly Parton's Smashed Epiphone SG Guitar: From her Nashville Special 2023 HITS Daily Double photoshoot, estimated at $4 ,000–$6,000.

Julien's Auctions continues its tradition of supporting the music community through exclusive charitable collections, such as the Music Health Alliance's "Lyrics for a Cause," featuring signed lyrics by Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more (each estimate: $600–$800).

Auction Details

Live & Online Auction :

: Wednesday, Nov. 20 , 10:00 AM CT



Thursday, Nov. 21 , 10:00 AM CT

For more information, visit juliensauctions.com .

