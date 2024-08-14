SANY Heavy Industry Pioneers Global Construction Machinery Innovations, Supporting the Sustainable Industry Movement

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, the United Nations (UN) released its 2023 Financing for Sustainable Development Report: Financing Sustainable Transformations, highlighting the pivotal role of green industrial transformation in meeting climate and sustainability objectives. Since then, SANY Heavy Industry, a leader in the construction machinery sector, has relentlessly charted new technological frontiers amidst the global drive towards sustainability and intelligence, unveiling an array of groundbreaking products. The company's robust technological base and market presence have enabled these innovations to capture the spotlight in the global construction machinery market this year, acting as a major catalyst for the industry's green transition and technological advancement.

SANY Pioneers Global Construction Machinery Innovations

Embarking on a trajectory of global expansion, digital intelligence, and low-carbon strategies, SANY is spearheading the construction machinery sector towards heightened sustainability. Here's a showcase of SANY's annual flagship products:

SY870E and SY1650E Large Excavator Series

The SY870E boasts a 6,000V high-voltage electric drive system coupled with a 370kW electric motor, offering more than 30% savings in operational expenses compared to traditional diesel-powered models.

The SY1650E is celebrated for its pioneering electrification and digital technologies. The excavator has achieved breakthroughs in 18 core technologies, bridging the gap in 6kV high-voltage technology for large excavators and greatly reducing total operating costs. Its pre-launch success, marked by multiple orders, reflects the potential and industry recognition within the mining sector.

710S Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

The next-generation truck-mounted pump features the industry's longest boom, paired with minimal footprint requirements and a flexible boom design, including a 360-degree full-laying capability. Its superior construction delivers a green, energy-efficient, stable, and reliable solution to customers, promoting technological progress across the industry.

STC2400C8-8 Truck Crane

Recognized as the world's largest 240-ton truck crane, the model is renowned for its ultra-long main boom and unparalleled performance, securing a significant market share of 57.9% in 2023. It delivers the capabilities of a 300-ton crane and features a versatile 25-ton counterweight with a 1-meter repositioning ability, revolutionizing operational efficiency and safety standards.

SCC22000A Crawler Crane

Leveraging the latest advances in construction technology and several industry-first innovations, the model stands as the largest-tonnage crawler crane ever exported from China, uniquely suited for construction in the harshest, coldest environments. The SCC22000A seamlessly integrates two cranes into a single super-crane with a capacity surpassing 4,000 tons, achieving a remarkable "1+1>2" performance enhancement.

SANY has further solidified its global leadership with the launch of several pioneering products, with a focus on hydrogen-powered mixer trucks and integrated asphalt plants. The hydrogen-powered mixer truck, the first in China with an independently developed fuel cell system, highlights SANY's forward-thinking R&D capabilities in renewable energy.

SANY's innovative product portfolio has propelled the company to remarkable market heights, including a 13-year reign as China's excavation machinery sales leader, recognition as the world's top concrete machinery brand, and a staggering over 50% growth in international lifting machinery markets. Additionally, the company has made groundbreaking strides in the global road and pile driving machinery sector. The accomplishments underscore SANY's pivotal role in fostering the sustainable development of the construction machinery industry worldwide.

