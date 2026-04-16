Visual Pharma by Powtoon Named LTEN Excellence Awards Finalist for MOA Studio, Advancing Compliant AI-Powered Scientific Communication

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Pharma by Powtoon has been named a finalist in the 2026 LTEN Excellence Awards in the category of Innovative Design & Solutions, recognizing its work in advancing scientific communication through MOA Studio, a compliant AI-powered workflow for Mechanism-of-Action video creation.

Medical Affairs Demo - Teaser Speed Speed

MOA Studio was developed to address a longstanding bottleneck: translating complex clinical data into high-quality, medically accurate visual content quickly, at scale. The solution is part of Visual Pharma by Powtoon, a suite of AI applications built for the pharmaceutical industry.

Traditionally, MOA content production has relied on external agencies, with timelines stretching across weeks and costs reaching tens of thousands of dollars per asset. These constraints limit agility across the product lifecycle, from early clinical communication to launch readiness and post-launch updates.

MOA Studio introduces a new model

Built on a structured AI framework aligned to clinical source documentation, the solution enables Medical Affairs and learning teams to create scientifically grounded visual content within hours. The platform embeds human-in-the-loop validation, compliance checkpoints, brand controls, and version-controlled audit trails, ensuring outputs remain governed and aligned with regulatory expectations.

"We're honored to be recognized by LTEN," said Ilya Spitalnik, CEO of Powtoon. "This reflects a broader shift across pharma. The challenge is no longer just creating content, it's enabling knowledge to move faster across teams, while maintaining the highest standards of scientific accuracy and compliance. MOA Studio was built to support exactly that."

The impact of this approach is both immediate and long-term. Organizations can significantly reduce production costs, accelerate time to launch, and eliminate dependency on external vendors, while gaining the ability to continuously update scientific content as new evidence emerges.

Beyond efficiency, MOA Studio strengthens learning outcomes. By transforming dense clinical materials into structured, story-driven visuals, it improves engagement and knowledge retention across field teams and healthcare audiences.

The LTEN Excellence Awards Winners will be announced at LTEN's Annual Conference in June.

Powtoon will also showcase MOA Studio as part of its upcoming Triple AI Unboxing event on May 20, alongside additional workflows designed to close knowledge transfer gaps across enterprise teams.

About Powtoon

Powtoon's Visual Pharma is a visual communication platform that enables organizations to transform complex content into clear, compliant, and engaging visual communication, helping to scale scientific knowledge across the product lifecycle.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZGI8ROggU

SOURCE Powtoon