NEW RESEARCH FROM GENERATION REVEALS HOW MIDCAREER AND OLDER WORKERS EXPERIENCE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE WORKPLACE

Employers in both the U.S. and Europe predict sharp declines (22%-64%) in hiring for entry-level and mid-level positions over the next 12 months

15% of workers aged 45+ across the U.S. and Europe report using AI at work — they are largely self-taught, use it frequently, and see benefits

Employers are missing an opportunity to benefit from the combination of experienced workers and AI tools

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Generation, the global employment nonprofit, unveils trends in how midcareer workers are using and experiencing AI in the workplace.

The report, Age-Proofing AI: Enabling an intergenerational workforce to benefit from AI, was created with grant support from Google.org and The SCAN Foundation. Generation commissioned YouGov to conduct a research study across France, Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The survey included responses from 2,610 employees over age 45 working in entry-level and mid-level roles and 1,488 employers and explores the challenges and opportunities facing midcareer and older workers in navigating the rise of AI in the workplace.

With hiring declining, age bias remains pervasive

Employers in the U.S. and Europe predict sharp declines in hiring for entry-level and mid-level positions, with reductions expected to range from 22% to 64% over the next 12 months. This tightening in hiring can have an adverse impact on midcareer and older candidates.

Previous Generation research in 2021 and 2023 showed that employers consistently prefer younger candidates despite the fact that 89% of employers said midcareer and older workers perform as well, if not better, than their younger peers.

The new survey found this ageism amplified in roles that use AI, with employers indicating a preference for younger candidates. In the U.S., 90% of hiring managers are likely to consider candidates under age 35 for AI-related roles, compared to only 32% for those over age 60. In Europe the gap was almost as wide, with 33% likely to consider older candidates and 86% likely to consider the younger group.

Midcareer and older employees' low use of AI understates the opportunity

Of those surveyed, 15% of workers over age 45 report using generative AI tools at work. The majority of those who do use AI tools are self-taught "power users," using them multiple times a week if not daily to perform a range of activities. They report positive impacts on their work — with more than half reporting improvements in quality, productivity, and decision-making. A substantial percentage say AI makes their jobs more enjoyable, with 35% of U.S. workers and 58% of European workers citing increased job satisfaction due to AI tools.

However, low levels of use may be understating the growth potential. Older workers may not need to rely on AI as heavily to backfill experience gaps. But their experience and judgment may allow them to write better prompts and interpret results more effectively.

Employers are still exploring what support is most effective to reap the benefits of AI

Nearly half of U.S. hiring managers (47%) and 29% of European employers have begun providing AI tools to their workforce, with many more planning to roll them out in the next 12 months. Over 90% now offer some form of training support for workers using AI. That support takes different forms, with only about 50% saying they offer formal training, and many making self-service or other resources available.

But employers still have progress to make in identifying what support is most effective and bridging that gap for their employees. In our survey, worker interest in AI was mixed. Out of workers over age 45 not currently using AI tools, 24% in the U.S. and 36% in Europe expressed interest in learning to use them. But another quarter were neutral or unsure, and nearly a third of the nonusers in the U.S. and 17% in Europe declared they are not interested in AI at all. This ambivalence is consistent with recent research that found it isn't obvious to experienced workers how AI can fit into their work.

This gap points to a need for employers to marry the experience of midcareer and older workers with skills to unlock the full benefit of AI — by finding use cases that incorporate AI into specific roles and experience levels.

You can read the full report here.

Dr. Mona Mourshed, Founding Global CEO, Generation, said:

"While AI has the potential to dramatically alter job tasks and roles, it will be most transformative when its power is merged with human expertise. This data underscores the importance of continuing to combat ageism, and points to an opportunity for us to take a more nuanced view in the AI-infused workplace of how to leverage the unique assets that workers of different ages and experience levels bring to the table."

Anika Heavener, Vice President, Innovation and Investments at The SCAN Foundation, an independent public charity igniting bold and equitable changes in how older adults age in both home and community:

"This research makes it abundantly clear that AI is already transforming work as we know it, but at the same time, AI implementation has the potential to exacerbate ageism in the workplace. Older workers offer unique skills and experience, and employers need to provide them with the training and support they need to reap the benefits of AI and successfully integrate the technology into their day-to-day jobs."

SOURCE Generation