135th Canton Fair Opens with Optimized Structure and Enhanced Global Trade Opportunities

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair"), officially commenced on April 15 and will run until May 5. Organized into three phases, the Fair is featuring both onsite exhibitions and an all-year-round operated online platform. Spanning over 1.55 million square meters with 55 exhibition sections, the Fair boasts approximately 74,000 booths, hosting 29,000 exhibiting companies.

The 135th Canton Fair emphasizes optimized structure, quality enhancement, and service improvement with details measures followed, to present a more comprehensive and functionally integrated trade platform for global traders.

Optimized Exhibition Themes : The three phases onsite are dedicated to " Manufacturing ", " Quality Home Living ", and " Beautiful Life " respectively. Intensified efforts have rolled out to cultivate new themes such as New Energy Vehicles & Smart Mobility and Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing, as well as themes related to China's "New Three" exports.

: The three phases onsite are dedicated to " ", " ", and " " respectively. Intensified efforts have rolled out to cultivate new themes such as New Energy Vehicles & Smart Mobility and Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing, as well as themes related to "New Three" exports. New Productive Forces Promoted : The 135 th edition of Canton Fair includes 2,606 brand enterprises, with a notable presence of over 5,500 enterprises awarded for national-level high-tech, manufacturing supremacy, and specialized, innovative prowess, up 20% from the last fair. The event welcomes over 4,300 new exhibitors. It is forecasted that the fair will display over a million new products, more than 450,000 of which are green and low-carbon, and over 250,000 featuring independent IPR.

: The 135 edition of Canton Fair includes 2,606 brand enterprises, with a notable presence of over 5,500 enterprises awarded for national-level high-tech, manufacturing supremacy, and specialized, innovative prowess, up 20% from the last fair. The event welcomes over 4,300 new exhibitors. It is forecasted that the fair will display over a million new products, more than 450,000 of which are green and low-carbon, and over 250,000 featuring independent IPR. Online Platform Capabilities Optimized : The current Canton Fair has optimized 47 online platform capabilities, like supplier-buyer matchmaking function, instant messaging, and platform service features, to improve support for seamless and precise connection between suppliers and buyers.

: The current Canton Fair has optimized 47 online platform capabilities, like supplier-buyer matchmaking function, instant messaging, and platform service features, to improve support for seamless and precise connection between suppliers and buyers. Efficacy of Trade Promotion Activities Elevated: Over 600 trade promotion events are scheduled for this session, featuring more than 300 events dedicated to the unveiling of new products, 210 Trade Bridge promotion and global matchmaking events. In addition, over 10 industry-focused events addresses high-quality industrial development, as well as the empowerment of export strategies through new channels and models, aimed at holistically supporting enterprises in their quest to uncover new business opportunities.

The 135th Canton Fair has kicked off with great enthusiasm. For the latest information on this session of the Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386941/Canton_Fair.jpg