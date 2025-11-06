The 138th Canton Fair Concludes Successfully

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th Canton Fair came to a successful end on November 4th. The fair set new historical records in multiple indicators including overseas buyers attendance and innovative, smart and green products.

A total of over 310,000 overseas buyers from 223 countries and regions attended this session, an increase of 7.5% compared with the previous session, hitting a new high. Among them, 214,000 buyers were from BRI countries, registering a 9.4% rise. The intended export transaction reached onsite of this session amounted to 25.65 billion US dollars, maintaining upward momentum. Exhibitors stated that the Canton Fair is a prime venue teeming with opportunities and high-quality leads—the optimal platform for cementing long-standing partnerships, forging new ones and expanding into fresh markets. Many buyers visited or would visit factories. More deals were expected to be reached.

Exhibiting enterprises pursued innovation, intelligence and environment protection in materials, craftsmanship and supply chains. New and green products and products with independent intellectual property rights accounted for 23.3%, 23.5% and 23.9% of the total 4.6 million products respectively. AI empowerment, innovative and intelligent manufacturing, low-carbon and high-end customization were the key words throughout three phases. Humanoid robots, brain-computer interface devices, plastic-free home furnishings, bio-based materials, AI-assisted rehabilitation devices and 3D printing were the most popular exhibits.

The integration of digital and intelligent technology has improved the experience of badge application, exhibition navigation, business talks, and matchmaking. Adopted for the first time, QR code badge can be issued within 30 seconds, which is six-fold faster than before. Enabled by Bluetooth, 5G, and BDS, China's first booth-level smart navigation was put into use. Devices like AI guide and smart way finder were upgraded to offer "one-touch navigation and one-code info consultation" which were used 477,000 times. The Canton Fair APP had additional download of 415,000 times.

From trade promotion to supporting activities, heartwarming services facilitated better cooperation. 9 "Trade Bridge" matchmaking events, 17 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" live-streaming activities and 13 thematic forums helped enterprises explore target markets. 240 service institutions covering finance, logistics, testing and design provided more than 100,000 consultations.

The 139th Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from April 15th to May 5th, 2026. For more information, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815794/image_969985_37378971.jpg