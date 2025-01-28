Acadian Plant Health™ and Koppert expand partnership to drive sustainable agriculture

DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Plant Health and Koppert, two leading innovators in sustainable agriculture, are expanding their partnership to enhance the global reach of biocontrol and biostimulant technologies. By integrating Koppert's expertise in biological pest and disease control with Acadian's advanced biostimulant technology, this collaboration aims to deliver improved crop yield and quality for growers worldwide.

Acadian Plant Health

Building on a successful history of collaboration in North and South America, the two companies have now signed an extended distribution agreement covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Starting with France, this partnership will evolve to a truly global scale, providing growers and farmers with an even broader array of biological solutions to support plant health, resilience, and productivity.

"Demand for sustainable agricultural solutions is growing at an unprecedented rate," says Nelson Gibson, President of Acadian Plant Health. "This expanded partnership with Koppert aligns our shared commitment to delivering sustainable and profitable solutions that growers and farmers can depend on."

Martin Koppert, Chief Business Officer at Koppert, adds: "As a company deeply committed to the vision that the world needs 100% sustainable agriculture, we continuously invest in innovative R&D to advance biological solutions. Collaborating with industry leaders like Acadian allows us to complement our existing range of products, empowering growers and farmers to achieve effective, natural crop production worldwide."

The collaboration between Acadian and Koppert already spans key agricultural regions, including Brazil, the US and Europe. By combining their strengths, both companies are well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for sustainable agriculture, offering growers and farmers new, integrated solutions that protect crops, enhance yields, and support long-term soil and plant health.

About Acadian Plant Health

Acadian Plant Health™ is a biostimulant company with a core focus on sustainable, science-based biological solutions for specialty and broad-acre crops. Acadian is committed to launching patented innovative products, with a focus on regenerative and climate-smart agriculture.

Acadian's world-leading crop science research and proprietary extracts comprise the foundation of the agricultural solutions we offer. We deliver key functionality to meet agricultural needs worldwide in the areas of performance and sustainability.

About Koppert

Koppert partners with nature to find ways of growing that are both safe and healthy. Helping growers to support, protect, and strengthen their crops with an integrated system of natural solutions. We use natural enemies to combat pests, bumblebees for pollination, microbials, and biostimulants that support, protect, and strengthen crops. We have driven agricultural innovation for over 50 years. Growers and farmers worldwide use our products and knowledge to restore the natural balance in their crops. Our holistic approach is what sets us apart. Improving plant health both above and underground. All our solutions support one goal: 100% sustainable agriculture.

Media Contact:

Shannon Wentz

Global Director, Communications

Acadian Plant Health

T: (1) 403-973-2716

E: [email protected]

WeSeaBeyond.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604922/Acadian_Plant_Health_Acadian_Plant_Health_%C2%A0and_Koppert_expand_pa.jpg