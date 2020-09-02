Announced The XXIV Edition Of The International Fair Play Menarini Award

Established with the intention of deepening awareness around the fundamental values of sport, over the years, the Fair Play Menarini Awards have recognised champions, leaders and institutions that distinguished themselves in the sporting arena and within civil society. Once again this year, the award winners include many historic names such as the former Cuban volleyball player Joël Despaigne , the soccer legends José Altafini and Zbigniew Boniek and coaches Arrigo Sacchi , Louis van Gaal and Alessandro Campagna , who coached the Italian National water polo team. There are also athletes representing a wide range of disciplines, like the motorcyclist Manuel Poggiali , the Fanchini sisters , stars of Alpine skiing, the golfer Federica Dassù ; and stories of courage and determination from yachtsman Andrea Stella .

This XXIV edition will also include special awards like the "Sustenium Energy and Heart," awarded to the skier Dominik Paris, the "Narrating Emotions" prize, established in memory of Franco Lauro, which was won by the young journalist Dario Ronzulli, and the special "Social and Civil Commitment" award, which at this historic time marked by the COVID-19 health emergency, will be awarded to FNMOCeO (the National Board of Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists) and FNOPI (National Federation of Nursing Professionals). During the press conference, the prize in the category "Fair Play and Solidarity," was also made to the well-known driver Giancarlo Fisichella.

"The Fair Play Menarini Award is a unique event in the sporting world and once again this year, showcases top-ranking champions and well-known celebrities," explains CONI Chairman Giovanni Malagò. "The sporting and human qualities of the prizewinners make this an exceptional award that is sought-after and appreciated throughout the world. CONI has been supporting this initiative for many years, as it represents the true face of sport, and now, more than ever, when we need to embrace the values of ethics, respect and fair play."

Accompanying the award as sponsor, is the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group that has associated its name for the last eight years with the values of ethics and fair play promoted by the event.

"This edition has a more important significance because it celebrates the fortitude of these difficult months of lockdown, those that picked themselves up and never gave up, displaying the values of Fair Play in their everyday lives," stated Ennio Troiano, Director of Corporate Human Resources for the Menarini Group. "This year, in linking its name with this Award, the Menarini Group wants to convey a message of hope, so that the healthy and beautiful values of sport can inspire everyone, and more especially, those that fought hard and are trying to find the energy and strength to start up again."

The XXIV International Fair Play Menarini Awards winners:

Joel Despaigne – "Fair Play" Award

Louis Van Gaal e Arrigo Sacchi – "A lifetime of Sport" Award

Alessandro Campagna – "Stars of Sport" Award

Manuel Poggiali – "Fair Play life model" Award

Josè Altafini and Zibgniew Boniek – "Sport and Life" Award

Nadia and Elena Fanchini – "Social Values of Sport" Awards

Federica Dassù – "Promoting sport" Award

Giancarlo Fisichella – "Fair Play and Solidarity" Award

Benedetta Pilato – "Model for the younger generation" Award

Dominik Paris – "Special Sustenium Energy and Heart" Award

Andrea Stella – "Sport beyond Sport" Award

Dario Ronzulli – "Narrating Emotions" Award, established in memory of Franco Lauro

FNMOCeo e FNOPI – "Social and Civil Commitment" Award

