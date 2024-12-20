Antaisolar Releases Its First ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Development

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, has officially published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, marking a significant step in its commitment to sustainable development. The report outlines Antaisolar's ESG vision, achievements, and future objectives, centered on its newly unveiled「RAISE」sustainable development strategy, which aligns seamlessly with their slogan, "RAISE a Green World".

The RAISE strategy is built around five core pillars: Robustness, Advancement, Inclusiveness, Symbiosis and Engagement

In its first ESG report, Antaisolar showcases their ambitious environmental goals and significant milestones.

Environmental Goals:

Antaisolar has set clear environmental goals for the next five years, covering carbon emissions, recycled materials, heavy metals, reclaimed water, recyclable packaging, and electric vehicles in factory operations. Notably, Antaisolar plans to achieve 100% operational carbon neutrality by 2025 and 80% production carbon neutrality by 2028. These ambitious goals reflect Antaisolar's strong commitment to sustainable development.

To achieve these goals, Antaisolar has made substantial efforts and achieved significant progress.

Environmental: Antaisolar adheres to circular economy principles to enhance resource efficiency and recycling across all operations. The company has fully implemented the ISO 14001 environmental management system and complies with global wastewater and exhaust emission standards. Antaisolar generates 478.74 MWh of electricity through rooftop PV at its factories and effectively manages and recycles solid waste, including aluminum and carbon steel.

Social: Antaisolar has invested 38.3 million RMB in R&D, has 99 R&D experts and dedicating 3.35% of the company's revenue to innovation in product's materials, structures, and intelligant algorithms. The company also prioritizes employee diversity, with 47% female employees, and invests 430,000 RMB in training, providing an average of 28 hours of skill development per employee.

Governance: Antaisolar prioritizes product development and quality assurance, with a strong commitment to environmental and ethical practices. This dedication earned the company the ECOVADIS Bronze Award in 2023, recognizing its leadership in corporate responsibility.

"Sustainable development is not just a goal, it is a responsibility and a commitment to future generations," said Jasmine Huang, CEO of Antaisolar. Antaisolar's ESG report reflects its dedication to aligning business success with environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, laying a strong foundation for continued leadership in the renewable energy sector.

For more information, visit www.antaisolar.com to read the full ESG report.

