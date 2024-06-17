Astronergy again named "2024 Overall Highest Achiever" by RETC

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13th, Astronergy was once again recognized as the "2024 Overall Highest Achiever" in the PV Module Index by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), highlighting its achievement in product quality, performance, and reliability.

The PV Module Index from RETC is a benchmark in the solar industry, recognizing PV manufacturers whose products demonstrate exceptional performance and durability. It provides stakeholders with critical data to make informed decisions for their solar projects, and compare solar products based on quality and long-term performance.

RETC evaluates module products through a series of tests to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality. In the 2024 edition of the PV Module Index Report, Astronergy's n-type TOPCon PV modules outperformed the industry average in 10 tests, such as LETID Resistance test, Damp Heat test, PID Resistance, and more.

The "2024 Overall Highest Achiever" enhances customer confidence in Astronergy's products, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and high-efficiency PV modules. It also provides an impetus for Astronergy's continued research and development, positioning Astronergy at the forefront of solar technology advancements.

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy has dedicated itself to technological innovation. In 2023, Astronergy achieved a production capacity of 53GW PV cells and 55GW PV modules, with n-type TOPCon technology contributing to over 81% of the total capacity. Looking ahead to 2024, this number is projected to reach 91%. To realize carbon neutrality across the entire value chain by 2050, Astronergy is committed to sustainable practices, ensuring a greener future for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438591/image_5024444_14507384.jpg