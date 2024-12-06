BC.GAME CONTINUES ONGOING EFFORTS IN STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL COMPLIANCE STRATEGY

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, a premier cryptocurrency i-Gaming platform, announced its decision to withdraw its license specifically from Curaçao. This move reflects Curaçao's increasingly hostile environment for operators in recent years. Despite ongoing efforts to modernize Curaçao's i-Gaming law, proper legal protection for all operators established in Curaçao is severely lacking, such as its bankruptcy law which dates to 1931 via the "Curaçao Bankruptcy Decree" which can easily be exploited by malicious actors and used against legitimate operators.

Therefore, on 5th December 2024, BC.GAME decided to officially withdraw its Curaçao license. This will in no way affect BC.GAME's wider international operations. Separately from Curaçao, BC.GAME holds gaming licenses in multiple other jurisdictions, and its international operations remain fully compliant with its applicable regulatory obligations.

Adapting to industry trends

As the global gaming industry faces an increasingly complex regulatory environment, this move by BC.GAME is essential in enhancing and maintaining its operational strategy to ensure continuity and to realign BC.GAME with suitably evolved and robust regulatory frameworks for the benefit of its international operations. Most importantly, it ensures the safety, reliability and security of service for BC.GAME users.

Consistency in legal and financial obligations

Contrary to recent rumours inaccurately circulated questioning BC.GAME's financial position, BC.GAME further reaffirms to its stakeholders and the public in general that its financial position remains in good health. All BC.GAME's international operations remain unaffected and BC.GAME will continue to fulfil all of its ongoing legal and financial obligations.

