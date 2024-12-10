Bruce ATS™ Set to Launch: A New Era of Overnight Trading

Leverages Nasdaq's advanced and trusted platform to offer market participants an industry-leading trading experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK6 Investments is excited to reveal plans for the launch of Bruce ATS, an Alternative Trading System (ATS) aimed at revolutionizing overnight trading, operated by Bruce Markets LLC ("Bruce ATS"). This upcoming platform, subject to regulatory approval, offers investors reliable and secure access to U.S. markets after traditional trading hours. It is built using Nasdaq's industry-leading technology to provide efficient, robust, and fair trading.

Bruce ATS™ emerges from collaboration with industry veterans and insights from early adopters who identified the need for an enhanced overnight trading solution. The founding team comprises senior leaders with extensive expertise across the trading industry, ensuring advanced technology that can provide an elevated trading experience.

"The launch of Bruce ATS is a game-changer in the trading landscape," says Bill Capuzzi, PEAK6 Partner and CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "With decades of industry experience and well-established reputation for reliability, we are not just meeting the needs of today's investors—we are setting the standard for tomorrow's market experience. Our commitment is to open new doors, empowering investors with continuous, seamless engagement, and ensuring they can act on market movements anytime, anywhere."

The new system is planned to be available for trading from Sunday through Thursday, 8:00 PM EST to 4:00 AM EST, with plans to expand availability in the future.

Key Features of Bruce ATS™:

Robust and trusted trading platform

Streamlined access via industry proven APIs for order management and market data

Expertise in managing corporate actions to reduce order cancellations, and minimizing trade failures

"There is growing appetite for longer trading hours amongst global investors, and we're excited to collaborate with Bruce ATS to help establish and grow this important market," said Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President, Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. "Our trading technology has long been used to support 24/7 trading in digital asset markets and we're pleased to expand this service across a broader range of asset classes."

Bruce ATS™ is not just changing timeframes, but also expanding possibilities for investors worldwide:

Servicing East Asian and South Asian markets: Offering morning access to U.S. markets for cities like Mumbai , Beijing , and Seoul

Offering morning access to U.S. markets for cities like , , and Appealing to a wide range of investors: Meeting the demand for non-traditional trading hours, appealing particularly to new investors

Meeting the demand for non-traditional trading hours, appealing particularly to new investors Aligning with crypto-based expectations: Moving towards enabling 24/7 availability that crypto traders expect as they shift to investing in traditional securities

"Seamless integration with Apex Fintech Solutions' platform ensures users have a powerful and user-friendly trading experience," says Connor Coughlin, Chief Commercial Officer at Apex Fintech Solutions. "With the upcoming launch of Bruce, we're excited to announce that Apex clients will have day one access to this innovative trading platform, underscoring our commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge financial solutions that enhance their trading flexibility and accessibility."

Upon regulatory approval, Bruce ATS™ intends to set a new benchmark in after-hours trading by leveraging its deep industry expertise in brokerage, clearing, corporate actions, and compliance, supported by the stability of renowned entities capable of managing extensive trading volumes.

Bruce Markets LLC ("Bruce") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Subject to regulatory approval, Bruce intends to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS) which provides liquidity and execution services in NMS stocks during the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. ET. FINRA BrokerCheck report for Bruce ATS are available at: https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/300209

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company's first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading, and over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes, and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses.

PEAK6's core brands include PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, We Insure, FOCUS, Zogo, Evil Geniuses and Poker Power.

PEAK6 Investments and its affiliates own Apex Fintech Solutions.