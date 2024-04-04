Bybit Lights Up Dubai with Exclusive Events, Heavyweight Panels at Blockchain Life and Token2049: Shaping the Future of Blockchain

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced the participation of its leadership team at the Blockchain Life 2024, Token2049, and special networking events in Dubai. This industry gathering presents a dynamic platform for Bybit to showcase its unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the responsible social advancement of blockchain technology.

Bybit's leadership team will actively engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, covering a wide range of groundbreaking topics including the evolving role of crypto exchanges, the transformative power of blockchain for social good, and other exciting topics. Here's a snapshot of the Bybit team's agenda:

Shaping the Evolving Role of Crypto Exchanges: Bybit CEO Ben Zhou will engage in a dynamic dialogue on the role of cryptocurrency exchanges in derivative market development on April 15th .

will engage in a dynamic dialogue on the role of cryptocurrency exchanges in derivative market development on . Driving Social Impact: Bybit COO Helen Liu to introduce the new Blockchain for Good Alliance(BGA): Supporting projects that are making a positive impact and fueling the dreams of changemakers.

to introduce the new Blockchain for Good Alliance(BGA): Supporting projects that are making a positive impact and fueling the dreams of changemakers. Fostering Innovation: The Bybit x ICP Hack to Future with Head of Financial Products Hao Yang on April 16th . Discussing the innovative projects shaping the ICP ecosystem in the region, and rubbing shoulders with investors, partners, and influencers.

. Discussing the innovative projects shaping the ICP ecosystem in the region, and rubbing shoulders with investors, partners, and influencers. Building Strong Collaborations: Bybit will host a series of networking events from April 15th to 20th , including the Bybit VIP Gala for MENA Networking Event and the Bybit x DMCC Web3 night in Dubai , fostering collaboration and driving the industry forward.

, including the Bybit VIP Gala for MENA Networking Event and the Bybit x DMCC Web3 night in , fostering collaboration and driving the industry forward. Connecting with the Community: Bybit representatives will be readily available at Token2049 Dubai on April 18th , showcasing Bybit's cutting-edge products and engaging with attendees.

, showcasing Bybit's cutting-edge products and engaging with attendees. Charting the Course for Mass Adoption: Exclusive sessions on Web3 security and mass adoption, alongside a luxurious VIP Gala Dubai on April 19th and 20th, set the stage for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

"Bybit is here to empower users, connect the industry, and lead the way in this transformative journey," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We're excited to be at the forefront of these discussions in Dubai's robust blockchain environment, and we invite everyone to join us as we navigate this exciting future together."

