Bybit Powered by SATOS Launches Regulated Digital Asset Platform in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, today proudly announces the launch of its regulated digital asset platform - Bybit.nl in the Netherlands.

This strategic move comes as a result of Bybit's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier services to users while adhering to regulatory guidelines. Bybit solidified its partnership with SATOS in June 2023, laying the foundation for today's exciting announcement. Leveraging SATOS's esteemed reputation and nearly a decade of industry experience, Bybit aims to establish a trustworthy trading environment for Dutch users, offering a diverse range of financial products and trading tools.

Key Benefits for Dutch Users under Bybit Powered by SATOS :

Versatile Platform and Enhanced Trading Tools: The new local regulated platform provides Dutch users with access to a versatile range of financial products, education resources and advanced trading tools, empowering them to trade with ease and efficiency.



Localized Support and Community Engagement: Bybit is committed to providing tailored support to the Dutch crypto community, offering localized assistance and fostering collaboration and innovation through community initiatives.



Gateway to Bybit Web3 Features: Dutch users will gain access to exciting new features of Bybit Web3, including the Web3 Wallet and Airdrop Arcade, enhancing their overall crypto experience in the Web3 community.

Through our partnership with SATOS, Dutch users can effortlessly deposit and withdraw fiat, trade over 300 pairs, and enjoy enhanced security measures for their crypto assets. SATOS, supervised by the Dutch National Bank, guarantees top-notch security and reliability for its users.

"We are thrilled to launch our regulated digital asset platform in the Netherlands, furthering our commitment to serving users while upholding regulatory compliance," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Through our partnership with SATOS, we aim to provide Dutch users with a secure and seamless trading experience, backed by industry-leading security measures and unparalleled support."

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

