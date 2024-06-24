China-France Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2024 and the 2nd CISCE France Roadshow Takes Place in Paris

PARIS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21st, the China-France Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2024 and the second installment of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) France Roadshow was held in the French capital. The event coincided with the visit of a Chinese business delegation led by Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). Keynote speakers included Ren Hongbin; Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former Prime Minister of France and Chairman of Foundation Prospective and Innovation; Caroline Penard, General Manager of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (CCIFC); Xiao Liang, Chairman of CCIFC; and André Chieng, Vice President of the France-China Committee.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Cited Numerous Examples of Supply Chain Alliances and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation between China and France, Expressing Hope that Companies from Both Nations Will Leverage Their Respective Advantages to Unlock Potential Cooperation.

Mr. Ren spoke on the deep integration and complementary strengths between China and France, citing numerous examples of successful supply chain alliances and mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted that the business communities are both architects and beneficiaries of Sino-French relations, expressing hope that companies from both nations will leverage their respective advantages, expand potential cooperation, and enlarge the scope of shared interests. He encouraged greater French participation in the upcoming Second CISCE to enhance Sino-French supply chain collaboration and stabilize the global supply chain.

Mr. Raffarin underscored the close ties between China and France since they established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, highlighting the significant investment by French businesses in China and the exemplary bilateral economic and trade ties. He emphasized the importance of enhancing understanding and mutual trust to boost global economic growth.

Ms. Penard indicated CCIFC's support for increasing French involvement in the Expo to further foster cooperation and innovation. During the forum, Chinese and French corporate executive shared case studies on industrial and supply chain partnerships, exploring themes of bolstering collaboration and advancing industrial partnerships to ensure a stable and efficient supply chain.

China International Exhibition Center Group, organizer of the 2nd CISCE, signed agreements with several French businesses and organizations at the event. Nearly 300 executives from Chinese and French companies participated.

The second CISCE, scheduled for November 26th to 30th, 2024, in Beijing, will feature exhibition areas for advanced manufacturing, intelligent vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, healthy living, and supply chain services. Preparations are well underway, with robust registration from both Chinese and international companies.

