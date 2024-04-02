Cognex Launches the World's First 3D Vision System with AI

AI-powered 3D vision system offers fast deployment and reliable inspections for manufacturing automation

NATICK, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, today released the In-Sight® L38 3D Vision System, which combines AI, 2D, and 3D vision technologies to solve a range of inspection and measurement applications. The system creates unique projection images that combine 3D information into an easy-to-label 2D image for simplified training and reveals features not visible with traditional 2D imaging. AI tools detect variable or undefined features, while rule-based algorithms provide 3D measurements to deliver reliable inspection results.

The Cognex In-Sight L38 mounted over an assembly line, inspecting products in 3D.

"In factory automation, where fast deployment and reliability are not just desired but essential, the In-Sight L38 offers both," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Vision and ID Products. "It's more than a 3D vision system. It's an AI-powered solution for achieving new levels of quality and performance in automated inspections."

The In-Sight L38 greatly simplifies the process of configuring 3D systems thanks to embedded AI technology that uses pre-trained models with domain-specific data. Example-based training replaces complex programming steps, which previously required combining many traditional rule-based tools, to streamline application development. The unique AI-powered 3D tools can be set up in minutes, requiring as few as 5 to 10 labeled images to automate a task. With one tool, users can detect challenging defects, gauge variances in three dimensions, and get results in real-world units.

Patented, speckle-free laser optics in the In-Sight L38 minimize visual noise and glare to capture higher resolution images than traditional laser displacement sensors, while a high-powered laser delivers fast acquisition rates to support high line speeds. The high-powered laser meets Class 2 safety standards, eliminating the need for expensive enclosures, and offers more light than traditional systems, which lowers exposure requirements and allows for increased line speeds.

The In-Sight L38 Vision System reflects Cognex's commitment to innovation, setting new standards for 3D inspection and driving advancements in manufacturing automation. For more information, visit cognex.com/in-sight-l38 or call 1-855-4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com.

Investor Contact

Nathan McCurren

Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeremy Sacco

Senior Manager, Global Content Marketing

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376298/Cognex_Corporation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310647/Cognex_Logo.jpg