Cognex Introduces the Solutions Experience (SLX) Logistics Portfolio

AI-Powered, Easy-to-Deploy Machine Vision Devices Solve the Most Critical Logistics Applications

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of its first line of Solutions Experience (SLX ™) devices, application-specific solutions designed to easily solve the most critical applications in key industrial verticals.

The Cognex SLX logistics devices are ready to take on specific logistics applications.

The first set of SLX devices is tailor-made for the logistics industry, serving as both an entry point for facilities that are just ramping up their automation and a complementary "bolt-on" solution to enhance existing automated systems. Each SLX device in the logistics portfolio is simple to deploy and provides reliable barcode reading and AI-driven item detection.

"The SLX-3816 is an enabling first step in our vision strategy, delivering on barcode capture, image capture, and package detection. Integration with our application was seamless and we are able to scale this solution easily across our terminals and network," said Jay Fisher, Operations Systems Manager at Purolator.

The devices in the SLX logistics portfolio enhance operational equipment effectiveness (OEE) and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) through innovative technology:

AI-powered detection: Built on a decade of industrial AI machine vision innovation from Cognex, the SLX logistics devices reliably detect items across a wide variety of conveyances and packages.





Built on a decade of industrial AI machine vision innovation from Cognex, the SLX logistics devices reliably detect items across a wide variety of conveyances and packages. Shared web-based guided UI: SLX devices can be set up and deployed in minutes by non-technical staff, thanks to a guided web interface and user-friendly AI vision tools that are shared across all SLX devices to reduce training time and costs.





SLX devices can be set up and deployed in minutes by non-technical staff, thanks to a guided web interface and user-friendly AI vision tools that are shared across all SLX devices to reduce training time and costs. Dual-function performance: The SLX logistics portfolio combines both advanced barcode reading and AI-powered item detection in the same devices, reducing the number of devices needed and lowering maintenance costs.





The SLX logistics portfolio combines both advanced barcode reading and AI-powered item detection in the same devices, reducing the number of devices needed and lowering maintenance costs. Multi-device management: SLX devices enable scalable mass deployments and firmware updates directly from the device, reducing costs and saving time by eliminating the need for unnecessary software tools needed to download and run updates on each new device.

The Cognex SLX logistics portfolio currently includes three devices, each targeted at specific applications:

SLX-280D : Consistently reliable barcode reading for zone routing systems and tote inspection

Consistently reliable barcode reading for zone routing systems and tote inspection SLX-290 : High-performance classification and barcode reading

High-performance classification and barcode reading SLX-3816 : High-resolution side-by-side detection and large-format top-side barcode reading

Cognex plans to expand its SLX offerings with innovative, AI-powered, user-friendly devices that support application-specific automation needs across many industries, delivering lower TCO and higher OEE. For more information, call 1-855-4-COGNEX or visit https://www.cognex.com/products/logistics-solutions.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation.

Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise.

We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

