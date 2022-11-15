Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, today officially announced the GeForce RTX™ 4080 series graphics cards will hit the market on November 16th. Built on NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these new-gen graphics cards come with ultra-powerful performance and advanced cooling solutions that enthusiast gamers and creators seek. GIGABYTE offers a total of seven models to meet various demands, including the liquid-cooled AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and the air-cooled AORUS MASTER, GAMING OC, AERO OC, and EAGLE OC.

Primed for extremely cool and quiet operations, the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics cards come in two variants - the open-loop model with a pre-installed water block and the closed-loop model featuring an all-in-one cooler. Both excel in delivering the ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well in check with their optimized water channel and thermal designs, making them ideal for hardcore gamers or PC DIY enthusiasts looking to take their custom builds to the next level.

The air-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX™ 4080 MASTER is also built with cooling as the top priority. The upgraded WINDFORCE Bionic shark fans, combined with the alternate spinning technology, offer a massive leap in cooling potential with more pressure and less turbulence than previous generation models. Paired with the solid thermal design, the AORUS MASTER provides the best cooling efficiency even under demanding loads.

Aesthetics is another highlight of the GIGABYTE graphics cards. The overall sleek design is complemented by the exclusive RGB Halo triple ring lighting around the fans, giving the AORUS MASTER and GIGABYTE GAMING OC a truly unique look. The LCD Edge View on the side of the AORUS MASTER gives users another option to personalize their cards with texts, images, or gifs. One can also monitor critical health stats, like power consumption, temperatures, RPMs, etc. with the LCD Edge View as well. The graphics cards also include a dedicated anti-sag bracket, providing strong support and protection without interfering the overall visual appearance.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics cards hit the shelves on November 16th. For more product information, please visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_NVIDIA_RTX_40_Series

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1939723/Cooling_Wins_Games__GIGABYTE_RTX__4080_Series_Graphics_Cards_Hit.jpg

SOURCE GIGABYTE