Crystal Lagoons Expands PAL™ Projects to Rome, Milan, Toulouse and Seville

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons continues to conquer iconic cities in Europe. Having already launched in Prague, Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest, the company is now bringing beach life to Rome, Milan, Toulouse, Seville, and two additional Romanian cities. These Mediterranean cities will now also benefit from Public Access Lagoons™ projects, known as PAL™.

Crystal Lagoons will bring beach life to Rome, Milan, Toulouse, Seville, and two additional Romanian cities The introduction of Public Access Lagoons™ projects into touristic and landmark cities demonstrates their added value

In this way, this innovation multinational company, founded by scientist Fernando Fischmann, is expanding to Italy and France and adding projects in Spain and Romania, where it already has successful complexes such as Santa Rosalía, Alcazaba Lagoon , and Central District Lagoon City.

The sustainability of Crystal Lagoons® technology was once again a determining factor for this agreement, the second with Forty Management, a prestigious and award-winning Romanian property developer with which the multinational has complexes in the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Hungary, characterized by their sustainability.

The introduction of PAL™ projects into touristic and landmark cities like Rome and Milan demonstrates their added value, and the appeal of bringing an idyllic beach life just steps from homes. The central piece will be a large crystalline lagoon suitable for swimming and water sports, surrounded by white sandy beaches, which anyone can access for an entrance fee. The complex will be surrounded by residential areas, hotels, stores, restaurants, and other high-end commercial and entertainment infrastructure.

"We are delighted that Crystal Lagoons, one of the world's most innovative companies, has chosen Forty Management to expand into Europe. In partnership, we will bring beach life to the most amazing European cities and improve the quality of life through sustainable projects," said Lucian Azoiței, CEO of Forty Management.

"The disruptive innovation of Crystal Lagoons® technology, which allows bringing beach life in a sustainable way to any place in the world, is what generates the success of these crystalline lagoons. This has been recognized by avant-garde developers like Forty Management who, after confirming the trend in their first complex, repeat the model to develop new projects, even in cities that would be unthinkable like Rome, Milan or Toulouse," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director of Crystal Lagoons.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a U.S.-based multinational that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at low cost anywhere. It has more than 1,000 projects at various stages of development and negotiation worldwide.

With over 3,000 patents in 160 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac. lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340730/Crystal_Lagoons_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340731/Crystal_Lagoons_2.jpg