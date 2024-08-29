DefinSight All-in-One Metrology 3D Software Platform

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DefinSight is an all-in-one metrology 3D software platform designed to use the full potential of Scantech's state-of-the-art 3D technology. With its intelligent data-optimizing algorithm and real-time computing capabilities, DefinSight revolutionizes 3D scanning and inspection, delivering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

The platform features a newly designed interface that enhances user experience through high compatibility and efficient data processing. This allows for faster, more precise, and highly detailed 3D data capture and analysis. By balancing powerful features with a user-friendly design, DefinSight is the ideal solution for both beginners and professionals seeking advanced 3D metrology tools.

Simple and Smooth

DefinSight is crafted to make your work a breeze. With a simple interface and intuitive icons, you can navigate your workflow with ease.

Its key steps are paired with quick-start guides to guide you through the new workflows.

The system intelligently recognizes when you're standing and adjusts the font size of guides accordingly. It lets you see the guides from a distance while performing your tasks. With its large operating areas, operations become immersive and engaging.

Everything You Need

Designed to work in complete synergy with Scantech's full range of industrial 3D scanners, DefinSight offers efficient and powerful 3D solutions.

It allows users to 3D scan, process, and analyze data in one integrated interface, saving the need to switch between different software.

Thanks to its integrated data management system, it allows for a smooth flow, efficient processing, and storage of data.

Designed for Easy Use

The user-oriented design of DefinSight makes it highly easy to use for beginners while also catering to the advanced needs of professionals. Whether you're a novice or an experienced user, you'll find the platform easy to use, efficient, and intelligent.

Get the Most Out of 3D Scanning

Thanks to its versatile and complete toolset, DefinSight has a high capability for 3D scanning and measurement. It supports instant start and enables smooth and fast 3D scanning. With magic button control, users can perform daily measurement tasks with a single press.

About Scantech

Scantech is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software. We offer two main product categories: industrial high-precision 3D scanners and professional, cost-effective 3D scanners, including portable 3D scanners, tracking 3D scanners, industrial automated 3D systems, and professional color 3D scanners.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492254/be385a8d7f4129e66b9c5d791bee1cbc.mp4