Ecolab and HeiQ introduce synbiotic cleaning products at Interclean

ZÜRICH, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab and HeiQ Chrisal have teamed up to launch the revolutionary Maxx Synbiotic cleaning range at Interclean in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, and HeiQ Chrisal, a leading biotech innovator, are proudly collaborating to introduce advanced synbiotic cleaning products to the European cleaning industry. At Interclean in Amsterdam, May 14-17, the Maxx Synbiotic range will be introduced to the professional cleaning industry throughout Europe.

HeiQ and Ecolab Teams together to launch synbiotic cleaning

Harnessing the power of pre- and probiotics, the 50 billion probiotics per liter of Maxx Synbiotic deliver immediate, continuous, and microscopic-level cleaning, highly efficient odor reduction, long-lasting efficacy, and support for a well-balanced microbiome on surfaces. HeiQ's synbiotic cleaning technology was validated in several scientific studies, e.g. the landmark study published in May 2023 in The Lancet by renowned Charité University Hospital Berlin.

Learn more about synbiotic cleaning at Interclean

We invite you to visit Ecolab's and HeiQ's booths at Interclean 2024 in Amsterdam from May 14-17.

On Thursday, May 16, 13:00-13:45, grab the opportunity to listen to an eye-opening presentation by Thomas Hansen, Vice President RD&E Institutional Europe at Ecolab, and Dr. Robin Temmerman, Head of Business Unit Life Sciences at HeiQ and CEO of HeiQ Chrisal, about "The future of cleaning technologies – a shared look into the crystal ball".

Join us on our synbiotic journey towards a cleaner, safer, more sustainable and powerful future!

About HeiQ

Established in 2005 during a hike through the Swiss Alps, HeiQ was born from a moment of inspiration between co-founders Carlo Centonze and Dr. Murray Height. Motivated by solving everyday challenges through science – like persistent odors in hiking shirts – they embarked on a mission to revolutionize material innovation. As a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON: HEIQ), HeiQ has evolved into a global leader in biotech ingredients and specialty chemicals for diverse applications such as textiles, flooring, building materials, glass, plastics, probiotic cleaning, cosmetics and more, for 1000+ partners in over 60 countries. Our mission is to infuse ordinary products with extraordinary qualities, offering our co-creation partners sustainable and revolutionary solutions. We've developed over 200 technologies with 300 leading brands and our global team comprises 230 professionals from 30 nationalities across five continents. We're committed to shaping a future where everyday products drive positive change, one innovation at a time. Visit us at: heiq.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and world-class service in more than 170 countries around the world to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions based on a century of experience, improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality, and industrial markets. Visit us at: ecolab.com

CONTACTS

HeiQ Materials AG

www.heiq.com

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406855/HeiQ_and_Ecolab.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146223/HeiQ_Logo.jpg