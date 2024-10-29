FMF 2025 to Host Largest Gathering of International Geological Surveys and Inaugural Centers of Excellence Meeting

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is set to host the largest gathering of International Geological Surveys and inaugural Centers of Excellence meetings at the fourth edition in January 2025. FMF is the world's leading gathering on minerals, convened by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources as a platform for fostering collaboration amongst stakeholders in the minerals industry.

International Geological Surveys Meeting

The International Geological Survey and the Center of Excellence meetings are scheduled for January 14th at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. Both meetings form part of the FMF Ministerial Roundtable, bringing together more than 200 governments and international organizations.

The International Geological Survey Meeting, first held at the 2024's edition, brings together geological survey leaders from around the world. Participants include Geological Survey leaders from the Super Region, which extends from Africa to West and Central Asia, as well as the historical geological survey's data reservoirs like the US Geological Survey, the British Geological Survey, BRGM of France, and GTK of Finland.

Objectives of the meeting are to;

Build capacity in geological surveying across the Super Region to attract more investment in exploration.

Use the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence to locate minerals with greater precision, as well as making geological information available to investors and the wider public.

Create a regional center of excellence to drive innovation, skills development, and the deployment of new technologies.

"With the depletion of mineral resources, insufficient investment in exploration, and no new major discoveries, there has never been a more important time to put a spotlight on geology and bring experts together to find ways to find new mineral deposits and develop the capabilities," Al-Mudaifer said.

He added, "Without accurate identification of mineral locations, precise data on their certainty, and reliable geological information for investors, the world risks falling short of the materials needed to meet its growing demands."

The FMF will also convene the inaugural Centers of Excellence meeting, gathering institutes, universities, and leading experts from around the world to support the creation of a regional network of centers of excellence. This initiative aims to build capacity in the Super Region, focusing on technology incubation, acceleration, and large-scale deployment, while ensuring that the region remains at the forefront of global mineral and resource innovation.

