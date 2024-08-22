GAIN Summit 2024 to Explore Latest Global Developments in AI

Third edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit announced

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI leaders from around the world will be gathering for the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) on September 10-12, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), GAIN 2024 will explore pivotal themes, such as Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and governance.

Set to take place at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the event will have over 300 speakers from over 100 countries, including global leaders and AI specialists who will not only advance AI discussions, but also pave the way for international collaborations that drive global AI initiatives and foster ethical innovation across borders.

The summit will feature high-profile sessions, including a debate on the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), panel discussions on AI-powered precision medicine, and workshops on AI's role in sustainable development and smart cities.

Top executives from Silicon Valley and worldwide, influential policymakers, and renowned AI researchers, including Cristiano Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm & Incorporated, Professor Simon See, Global Head at Nvidia AI Technology Centre, Antony Cook, Deputy General Counsel at Microsoft, Nick Studer, President & Chief Executive Officer Oliver Wyman Group, and Caroline Yap, Global Managing Director at Google Cloud will lead discussions on the future of AI governance, the ethical implications of AI, and the role of international cooperation in harnessing AI's potential covering important topics such as the ethical AI framework and the impact of the Islamic World AI Charter.

The third edition is being organised under the patronage of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), and will see participation from industry giants like Accenture, Oracle, Dell Technologies, Siemens, Boston Dynamics, and Google Cloud.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), said: "As we approach the third edition of the Global AI Summit, we stand poised at the threshold of a new era, where AI's transformative power will be harnessed to explore AI through the lens of 'Now, Next, Never'—examining the current state of AI, its future trajectory, and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure a desirable future. A future where the need for international collaboration to fully harness AI's potential and manage its impact responsibly has never been more urgent."

His Excellency Dr. Alghamdi added: "Under the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is committed to advancing AI technologies that are beneficial to all of humanity. We look forward to welcoming leaders and innovators from around the world to Riyadh as we collectively explore how AI can be harnessed to create a brighter, more inclusive future."

GAIN 2024 will serve as a catalyst for global AI innovation, with opportunities for attendees to engage in over 120 interactive sessions, network with industry pioneers, and contribute to groundbreaking AI collaborations that will be announced during the summit. Moreover, the summit will witness the signing of a number of agreements and announcements between SDAIA and global AI tech giants.

For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit: https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx