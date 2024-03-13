TAIPEI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand is excited to announce its gaming sub-brand AORUS's presence at PAX EAST 2024 in Boston, USA. Attendees can expect to delve into AI innovation, experiencing unparalleled performance from GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops, stunning OLED monitors, and powerful PC systems. Collaborating with well-known game developers, Capcom and miHoYo, AORUS also offers exceptional first-hand access to newly launched game titles, exclusive on-site prizes, and exciting game challenges during the event.

GIGABYTE welcomes gamers to AORUS Infinity for a superior AI experience at PAX EAST 2024

To revolutionize the gaming experience for gamers, AORUS unveils the groundbreaking GIGABYTE AI gaming laptop lineup powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPUs that deliver up to 20 times faster performance for generative AI workloads. The AORUS series represents the pinnacle of gaming excellence while equipped with exclusive AI Nexus technology of AI Power Gear, AI Boost, and AI Generator utilities that further elevate user experience.

AORUS also showcases a lineup of OLED monitors in various sizes for delivering stunning visuals and an immersive gameplay experience. The centerpiece is the world's first DP2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, FO32U2P, promising an unprecedented gaming experience with an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). With a new Tactical Switch to change viewing area for FPS-optimal resolution and AI-driven solutions for OLED burn-in protection, this OLED lineup offers a glimpse into the future of gaming monitors.

Alongside the product demonstrations, AORUS is excited to partner with Capcom, offering attendees the chance to experience Dragon Dogma 2 firsthand on its launch day, March 22nd. Gamers can get early access to Zenless Zone Zero before its release and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes. While showcasing its powerful gaming setup with various game challenges, AORUS also demonstrates real-time AI displays powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics cards, providing unparalleled realism and immersive game character swapping in each gaming challenge.

AORUS invites those unable to attend in person to participate in an online giveaway to win a Z790 AORUS ELITE AX ICE motherboard throughout the event. Stay updated with event details and campaigns by following @aorus_official on Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348551/GIGABYTE_welcomes_gamers_AORUS_Infinity_a_superior_AI_experience_PAX.jpg