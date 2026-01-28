Built to Unleash AMD Ryzen X3D Processors: GIGABYTE AI-Powered X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP Motherboard Now Available

TAIPEI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the availability of its flagship X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard after its debut alongside the X3D series in September. This model is designed to level up performance for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, featuring X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, powered by a built-in dynamic AI overclocking model and hardware chip, and equipped with GIGABYTE's D5 Bionic Corsa to unleash DDR5 performance. By leveraging advanced AI technology, XTREME cooling solution, and enhanced DIY-friendly design, as the flagship, the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP integrates the newest, industry-defining capabilities to deliver uncompromising performance for PC enthusiasts.

At the core of this motherboard, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, is powered by a dynamic AI overclocking model and hardware chip to adjust voltage, frequency, and temperature in real time. Resulting in a up to 25% significant performance enhancement for AMD Ryzen X3D processors in gaming and multi-tasking. While equipped with the revolutionary D5 Bionic Corsa, integrating software, hardware, and firmware to boost DDR5 memory performance up to 9000+ MT/s, pushing performance boundaries even further.

X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP features a robust thermal solution, including the CPU Thermal Matrix that can reduce VRM and DDR temperatures by up to 8.5°C. Plus, lower memory module temperatures by up to 9°C with DDR Wind Blade XTREME, and M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME is built to decrease SSD temperature by up to 22°C. The omni thermal solution ensures rock-solid stability of all critical components under heavy loads and long-term usage.

For a seamless user experience, this motherboard is equipped with EZ-DIY friendly features, including PCIe EZ-Latch Plus Duo for easy ejection with a single click for two graphics cards, M.2 EZ-Latch Plus and Click for screwless installation of M.2 SSD and its heatsink. The DriverBIOS features instant WiFi connectivity without manual driver download, while the WiFi EZ-Plug integrates WiFi antenna plugs into one adapter for easy installation. Furthermore, the eco-friendly reusable design with premium outlook packaging makes the board an XTREME component for collectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833413/GIGABYTE.jpg