TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS invites gamers and fans to join AORUS Infinity at Gamescom 2024. AORUS will demonstrate powerful gaming hardware, including the latest AORUS AI PCs and OLED gaming monitors. Attendees can experience cutting-edge AI technology and impressive performance powered by AORUS products, and compete for exclusive prizes in several game challenges at the booth.

GIGABYTE's AORUS Infinity Delivers AI Experience at Gamescom 2024

AORUS will showcase the latest AI PCs including the AORUS 17X, AORUS 16X, and GIGABYTE G6X, powered by Intel® Core™ 14th Gen HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Laptop GPUs, offering 8 times higher fps in modern games and 13 times faster image generation. The AORUS AI PCs exclusively feature GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, which includes AI Boost, leveraging AI for dynamically overclocking during intense gaming sessions; AI Power Gear, intelligently extending battery life by switching off the discrete GPU when the laptop is unplugged; and AI Generator, offering on-device generative AI utilities, enabling quick startups.

AORUS will also demonstrate the display lineup, featuring 32" to 49" OLED gaming monitors, including two Red Dot award-winning models, the MO34WQC2 and the FO32U2P, the world's first DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor. Additionally, the Xtreme Prestige limited edition, with only 300 units worldwide, features the Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard and the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE graphics card, showcasing white iridescence, accented with crystallized titanium textures.

AORUS has established several key partnerships for Gamescom 2024. In collaboration with Bandai, attendees will have early access to Gundam Breaker 4 before its official release on August 29, 2024. Additionally, AORUS has partnered with Capcom to feature the newly launched Kunitsu-Gami: Path of Goddess. Another significant partnership is with Pearl Abyss and Samsung Display for the AAA game title Crimson Desert, launching in Q2 2025. Gamers can experience this highly anticipated game with AORUS OLED gaming monitors, including the hero product FO32U2P and FO27Q3, at the Pearl Abyss booth.

To engage with fans who cannot attend in person, AORUS is launching an online campaign, "Move with AORUS," where participants have a chance to win an AORUS FO27Q3 OLED Gaming Monitor. Follow the official AORUS Instagram account (@aorus_official) for more event information and updates: https://bit.ly/AORUS_Official_IG

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473646/Unlock_Future_Gaming_GIGABYTE_s_AORUS_Infinity_Delivers_AI_Experience_Gamescom.jpg