GOOD JOB Through Crash A Unique Perspective on Chery's Crash Test Lab

WUHU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Chery Auto released an unconventional and engaging video that takes viewers on an intriguing journey through its cutting-edge crash test lab. Through the unique perspective of a newly "hired" crash test dummy, the video vividly demonstrates the exceptional safety performance of TIGGO 8, offering viewers fresh insights into automotive crash testing. It also highlights Chery's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch safety for every user.

https://youtu.be/f3dl8QzsloI?si=OSch9grPCB5aYoB5

The video begins with its protagonist—a highly realistic crash test dummy—humorously sharing his "work experience" with the audience. He recounts his mixed emotions during his first crash test, describing nervousness and excitement. Yet, above all, he expresses pride and honor in being part of a mission to safeguard human lives.

The video then shifts to Chery's Crash Test Center, a massive facility covering an area of 32,000 square meters and built with an investment of RMB 150 million. The center impresses with its advanced equipment and professional testing environment. Here, a professional team utilizing cutting-edge equipment and a wealth of accumulated testing experience has developed several safe and reliable products. Among them, the safety performance of the TIGGO 8 stands out. In the video, the crash test dummy highlights the outstanding safety performance of TIGGO 8, which boasts a high-strength integrated body structure made with over 60% high-strength steel and several ultra-high-strength hot-stamped components from Benteler. According to the dummy, this design provides a level of protection comparable to a "solid shield."

Whether undergoing frontal collisions, side impacts, or rear-end tests, TIGGO 8 dissipates crash energy through its robust body structure. Combined with 9 multi-angle airbags and an advanced occupant restraint system, it minimizes the impact on passengers to the greatest extent.

This video showcases Chery's technological excellence in automotive safety and connects with audiences through its lighthearted and engaging storytelling. With the crash test dummy completing his own "good job" in a live crash test, the video metaphorically mirrors Chery's outstanding performance in ensuring safety across its vehicle lineup. By presenting its safety philosophy and technological innovations in such a distinctive way, Chery has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for the automotive industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579706/20241212_162211.mp4