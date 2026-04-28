Guangdong Goods Go Global: Zhongshan Products in Malaysia event makes its debut abroad

This marks the first time the "Guangdong Goods Go Global" initiative has gone abroad for an on-site brick-and-mortar exhibition and sales activity since its launch.

Themed "Zhongshan Premium Products, Trade Connecting Southeast Asia," the two-day event set up a high-standard offline exhibition and sales area for Zhongshan's premium products, with a focus on key categories such as smart home appliances, lighting fixtures, hardware locks, daily necessities, smart equipment, and smart physiotherapy robots.

Over 70 high-quality enterprises from Zhongshan, including TCL, Changhong, and Vatti, showcased more than 300 distinctive products at the event. Over 20 firms participated in on-site sales, while 30 companies participated in the exhibition, achieving a combination of sales and promotion to simultaneously advance brand promotion and market expansion.

Featuring 11 standard booths and 9 special booths, the event created a themed "Intelligent Manufacturing Zhongshan" exhibition area. Meanwhile, special exhibition boards on "Charming Zhongshan" and "Cultural Tourism Zhongshan" were erected to showcase the strength of Zhongshan's manufacturing industry, the city's development, and the unique cultural and tourism features of the hometown of many overseas Chinese.

This exhibition and sales event established a comprehensive marketing system that synchronizes domestic and international operations and coordinates multiple platforms, resulting in a significant online-offline synergy. Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Malaysia, was invited to the event to engage in face-to-face exchanges with participating companies, where it promoted its platform business, onboarding policies, and channel resources.

It was also announced at the event that the "Malaysia (Johor Bahru)–China (Zhongshan) Famous and High-Quality Products Trade Centre" would be established in Malaysia, and a plaque awarding ceremony was held for two firms based in Zhongshan.

The move implies that Zhongshan enterprises now have a frontier base in Malaysia for regular exhibitions, sales, and business matchmaking.

The event not only showcased Zhongshan's products but also the industrial ecosystem and business environment behind them. The Zhongshan Investment Promotion Bureau presented its business environment at the event and appointed representatives from the Malaysian business community as investment advisors for Zhongshan.

This not only creates opportunities for Zhongshan's local manufacturing industry to go global through trade cooperation, but also provides overseas investors with a comprehensive view of Zhongshan's excellent business environment.

"More and more businessmen who are optimistic about Zhongshan's industrial and supply chain advantages are coming to Zhongshan to visit after seeing Zhongshan's products," said Jiang Ji, Party Secretary of the Zhongshan Investment Promotion Bureau.

Jiang added that Zhongshan had innovated its investment promotion mechanism and leveraged the roles of Chinese embassies and consulates, business institutions, and key overseas Chinese businesses relying on the "Guangdong Goods Go Global" platform.

This has not only enabled Zhongshan products to confidently "go global" but also attracted batches of Southeast Asian overseas Chinese businessmen to come back, continuously enhancing foreign investment in Zhongshan.

This event is bound to promote the transformation of the relationship between Zhongshan and ASEAN from mere commodity trade to two-way investment, industrial synergy, and long-term win-win cooperation. It will help more high-quality Zhongshan products enter Southeast Asia and more Southeast Asian companies invest in Zhongshan, thus promoting a virtuous cycle of economic and trade events.

Contact：

Chun Luo

E-mail[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdOltkn6Taw

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