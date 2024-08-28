Hisense, New Official Sponsor of Real Madrid

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global home appliances and consumer electronics company, announced it will become a regional partner of Real Madrid in Spain, Africa, and the Middle East.

Hisense becomes the new official sponsor of Real Madrid Jerry Liu and Emilio Butragueño during the signing ceremony of Hisense's 3-year sponsorship of Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Hisense have announced a collaboration agreement under which the global home appliances and consumer electronics company will become an official sponsor of Real Madrid for the next three years. The signing ceremony took place in the boardroom of Ciudad Real Madrid and was attended by Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, and Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International.

To celebrate the agreement, Hisense and Real Madrid will jointly launch a limited edition 100-inch television, offering unprecedented picture quality and immersive sound to enhance the experience for fans around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly, operating in more than 160 countries and specializes in multimedia goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 122 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 583 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the third year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 22-23 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491334/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491530/2.jpg