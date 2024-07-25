Seven-inch 2.4/5GHz wireless monitor with automatic frequency hopping

News Highlights

Hollyland launches Pyro 7: All-in-one TX, RX, and monitor

Seven-inch, bright 1200 nits monitor built in

Supports one TX with four RX

Integrates with Hollyland Pyro Series

1300ft ( 400m ) range, 60ms latency

) range, 60ms latency Dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz

Auto Frequency Hopping for better performance

Dual-view quick monitoring switch

SDI/HDMI loopout. RTMP streaming

SD card for up to 40 mins video recording

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland is pleased to announce the Pyro 7, a wireless video monitor that combines TX, RX, and a seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight, and robust device. The Pyro 7's Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology resists interference and supports a long operational range of up to 1,300ft (400m). The low latency of only 60ms provides smooth and responsive video monitoring for professional-level teams and creators.

Hollyland Adds Pyro 7 All-in-one Video Monitor, TX and RX to Pyro Series Hollyland Adds Pyro 7 All-in-one Video Monitor, TX and RX to Pyro Series

The Pyro 7 device provides a complete compact monitoring and transmission solution as part of Hollyland's new Pyro Series, which also includes the Pyro S and Pyro H. The exceptional hardware design enables the Pyro 7 to simultaneously connect one transmitter to four receivers, and customizable shortcut keys easily provide the convenience of dual-camera monitoring. Hollyland's upgraded HollyOS offers enhanced image analysis capabilities and allows for bulk video file export via SD card.

Revolutionizing video monitoring

Hollyland's new Pyro series has a variety of revolutionary devices for transmitting and monitoring video that will reshape how users capture footage. A single Pyro transmitter can send clear, near real-time video to up to four receivers at once, allowing all crew members to monitor live video simultaneously.

With Hollyland's own Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) technology, Pyro operates on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, generating the optimal frequency to start shooting. The Pyro series is the perfect solution for multi-user monitoring in dynamic shooting scenarios, such as film production, live events, ENG/EFP applications, and more. With Pyro series products, users can enhance collaboration and productivity on every shoot.

The Pyro H, S, and 7 are all compatible with each other, but each offers its own special features to suit user requirements. The Pyro H transmitter has HDMI input and loopout, letting users connect a camera to send video to other receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port to an external screen. The Pyro S has HDMI and SDI ports that are suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. The Pyro 7 features a built-in seven-inch monitor and supports both HDMI and SDI input, output and loopout. Depending on each user's needs, the Pyro 7 gives them limitless possibilities. It lets users choose the connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Monitoring multiple cameras in real-time? Here's a solution

The Pyro 7 seamlessly connects with Pyro H and Pyro S, after a grouping preset is engaged. Users can monitor different camera views on Pyro 7 by swiftly switching between them with customizable buttons.

Video monitoring with four receivers is no longer an issue because Pyro 7's WifiBroadcast technology enables one transmitter to provide a stable signal to four receivers simultaneously, offering more flexibility and faster decision-making when the team and clients need additional monitoring on set.

For more information, please visit Hollyland's official website: https://www.hollyland.com/product/pyro-7?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=pyro7

Pricing and availability

The Pyro 7 will be released on July 25, 2024, and you can get it from local distributors or Amazon.

Pyro 7: $549 on Amazon US https://hollyland.info/4b3Q2VL

Pyro 7 Kit: $999 on Amazon US https://hollyland.info/3xRIkkc

Pyro Video Transmission & Monitoring Kit: $899 on Amazon US https://hollyland.info/4eWKoYT

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464460/Pyro_7_Key_Features.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464461/Pyro_Series_Application.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg