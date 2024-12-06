Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Honored For Investor Relations Excellence In IR Magazine Awards

Only Taiwan winner and top spot for Best In Sector – Technology

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn) (TWSE: 2317), the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider, has been honored as winner of investor relations excellence in three major categories – Best In Sector, Best IR Officer, and Best Use Of Technology Including AI – in 2024 awards by IR Magazine, the globally recognized, definitive, independent voice in investor relations.

In the nominations for the Greater China region, Foxconn was a finalist in two other categories: Best Overall Investor Relations and Best ESG Reporting. Among 16 Taiwanese companies nominated this year, Foxconn received the most nominations and was the only company from Taiwan to take home awards, winning for the fourth consecutive year.

"This is a tremendous achievement and such an honor to be measured against major Taiwanese technology peers for Best In Sector. Foxconn's approach to IR is about being passionate and innovative in showing investors and stakeholders how we are innovating for the good," said Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu. "Our greatest asset is our people. We are so proud of the IR team and colleagues who make this win possible."

Foxconn Senior IR Manager, Kristen Fang, took top spot in the category for Best IR Officer, marking her second international IR award this year and a nod to her exceptional engagement skills, responsiveness, and efficiency that has earned widespread recognition and appreciation from the investor community.

In its winning nomination in the new category for 2024 for Best Use Of Technology Including AI, Foxconn highlighted two of its major proprietary systems – a Red Dot Design award-winning platform that tracks Foxconn's green goals on a company-wide basis to align with UN SDGs and another platform embedded with AI tools to enhance intelligent analysis for supporting operational decision making.

During the awards ceremony, Foxconn was invited to speak on the theme of "WeChat & websites: Best practices in digital investor relations", where the company shared its experiences in leveraging online platforms. Foxconn is committed to leading best practice approach for the IR industry and maximizing value for the company and its investors.

