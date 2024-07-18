Howe-Baker International Signs Memorandum of Understanding with D.Energy to Pioneer Clean Hydrogen Production Using Blockchain Technology

TYLER, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howe-Baker International, a leader in design and engineering for the energy sector, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with D.Energy, a layer 1 blockchain pioneering clean energy protocols. This strategic partnership aims to advance the research and development of implementing blockchain technology in the generation of clean hydrogen.

Under the terms of the MOU, Howe-Baker and D.Energy will collaborate to explore and develop blockchain-based systems to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and security of hydrogen production processes. The collaboration aligns with both companies' commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, heralding a new era of clean hydrogen production powered by blockchain technology.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration:

Efficiency Enhancement: Utilizing blockchain technology to optimize hydrogen production processes, reducing costs and improving overall efficiency. Transparency and Traceability: Ensuring transparent tracking of hydrogen production from renewable sources to end-users, enhancing trust and accountability in the supply chain. Security and Data Integrity: Implementing robust blockchain solutions to safeguard data integrity and prevent unauthorized access or tampering. Sustainability Goals: Contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions by promoting the adoption of clean hydrogen as a viable and sustainable energy source.

Comments from Leadership:

"We are thrilled to partner with D.Energy on this groundbreaking initiative," said Layken White, president of Howe-Baker. "Combining our extensive experience in energy infrastructure with D.Energy's blockchain expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the clean hydrogen production industry. This collaboration not only supports our sustainability goals but also positions us at the forefront of technological innovation in clean energy."

Shafi Rafi, founder of D.Energy, added, "This MOU marks a significant milestone in our mission to integrate blockchain technology into the energy sector. By partnering with Howe-Baker, we aim to develop scalable and secure blockchain solutions that will drive the future of clean hydrogen production. Together, we are committed to creating a more efficient and sustainable landscape for On-Chain Real World Assets (RWAs)."

About Howe-Baker International:

Howe-Baker International is a global technology company providing engineering, fabrication and construction services for the energy industry. With a rich history of delivering innovative solutions, Howe-Baker is dedicated to driving progress in the energy sector and supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

