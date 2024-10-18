DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Huawei signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Alinma Bank to accelerate the digital transformation in the financial industry.

Alinma Bank, a Saudi Arabian epicenter for dynamic, innovative, Shariah-compliant banking and financial services, has partnered with Huawei for several years. This new agreement marks a major step forward in their cooperation.

Huawei and Alinma Bank Establish Strategic Partnership at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

Jason Cao, CEO of Digital Finance BU, Huawei, emphasized the robust relationship between Huawei and Alinma Bank. He said, "Alinma Bank is a leading bank in the Middle East with a great vision. Huawei looks forward to expanding the partnership to support Alinma Bank's digital transformation success with our technology, solutions and global experiences."

Trevor Liu, CEO of Huawei Saudi Rep. Office, underlined, "Huawei Saudi Office will go all out to support Alinma Bank with our best expertise in the team. We expect to gain a deeper understanding of the needs of Alinma Bank and provide the most suitable solutions and services to accelerate the digital transformation of Alinma Bank."

Yasser Aloufi, Chief Information Officer of Alinma Bank, said, "Huawei is our strategic partner. Since the cooperation started several years ago in IT infrastructure, we have been very satisfied with Huawei's performance. We are looking forward to deepening the cooperation with Huawei, which could expand from infrastructure to cloud solutions, and further evolve into a digital transformation partnership."

Huawei leverages leading innovative technologies and draws on its extensive expertise to help customers succeed through open collaboration with financial institutions and ecosystem partners, always looking for new ways to create value for our customers. By the end of September 2024, Huawei had served over 3,700 financial customers in more than 80 countries and regions, including 53 of the world's top 100 banks. Huawei had also established strategic partnerships with more than 80 large banks, insurers, and securities companies across the globe, becoming their trusted partner in digital transformation.

For more details, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/finance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534765/image_986294_53176372.jpg