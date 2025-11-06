ICP DAS Brings Energy Management and Safety Monitoring to the Forefront at IIFES 2025

HSINCHU, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS is pleased to announce its participation in IIFES 2025 – Innovative Industry Fair for E x E Solutions, taking place from November 19–21, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. Visitors are welcome to meet the ICP DAS team at Booth No. 5-19-1.

At this year's exhibition, ICP DAS will showcase its latest solutions in energy management, environmental monitoring, and industrial connectivity, designed to accelerate the transition toward smarter, safer, and more efficient factories.

A central highlight will be a live demo system integrating Energy Management Solutions, Air Quality Monitoring, and Liquid Leak Detection. The system demonstrates how enterprises can achieve real-time visibility of energy consumption, workplace safety, and environmental conditions through IoT-based monitoring and control.

For energy management, ICP DAS will feature its PMC series power management controllers, PM series smart power meters, and IoTstar cloud management software, providing enterprises with powerful tools to monitor usage and optimize efficiency.

To ensure healthier and safer work environments, ICP DAS will present its DL series data loggers, including the compact DL-10, versatile DL-300, and high-capacity DL-1000, which monitor temperature, humidity, CO₂, and other air quality parameters. The Liquid Leak Detection Module will also be introduced as a reliable safeguard against equipment or infrastructure damage caused by water leakage.

ICP DAS will further highlight its IR Temperature Sensor through a dedicated demo setup, demonstrating accurate non-contact temperature measurement for industrial environments. In addition, the company will present a range of industrial communication devices such as the tGW series Modbus gateways, tSH series serial converters, and remote I/O modules, all developed to simplify system integration and enhance data connectivity across diverse applications.

Through these offerings, ICP DAS demonstrates its commitment to advancing smart automation solutions that combine efficiency, safety, and connectivity to meet the evolving needs of modern industry.

About ICP DAS

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Taiwan, ICP DAS is a global leader in industrial automation and IoT solutions. With more than three decades of expertise, the company delivers hardware and software that empower businesses to embrace Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). By combining strong R&D capabilities with international market experience, ICP DAS continues to drive innovation that transforms factories, utilities, and infrastructure worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.icpdas.com