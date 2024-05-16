DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit —one of the top three global crypto exchanges by trading volume—is proud to announce the launch of Bybit Web3 DEX Pro . This revolutionary decentralized exchange platform is designed to empower traders with smart and informed tools. Bybit Web3 DEX Pro transcends typical DEX offerings, combining the benefits of DeFi with cutting-edge intelligence to create an unparalleled trading experience.

Introducing Bybit Web3 DEX Pro: Smart Trading, Smarter Decisions

"We are thrilled to introduce Bybit Web3 DEX Pro. Combining the benefits of DeFi with the power of i-SMART intelligence, Bybit delivers an unparalleled trading experience for the Web3 community," said Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist. Users can now access game-changing insights, empowering them to navigate the market with greater confidence and uncover market opportunities."

Elevating DEX Trading with i-SMART Technology

Bybit Web3 DEX Pro goes beyond typical CEX offerings, equipping users with the cutting-edge i-SMART data intelligence technology. This powerful suite provides a holistic view of the market, allowing users to make informed and smarter decisions:

Influential Trader Tracking: Identify and learn from the strategies of successful traders.

Social Check: Gain valuable insights from social media chatter to understand token sentiment.

Market Sentiment Overview: Quickly grasp supply and demand dynamics.

Analysis of Token Holders: See token distribution among major holders to assess market concentration.

Real-Time Trending Indicator: Discover rising stars in the crypto world with our cutting-edge trend identification system.

Thorough Safety Assessment: Trade with confidence thanks to in-depth security profiles of each token.

Harnessing Professional-Grade Intelligence for Superior Trading

Bybit Web3 DEX Pro empowers traders to outsmart the market by leveraging professional-grade on-chain and social intelligence. This sophisticated platform enables users to gain valuable insights from macro trends to micro movements, thereby sharpening their trading strategies. The advanced algorithms employed by Bybit Web3 DEX Pro facilitate the discovery and capitalization of emerging opportunities with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Effortless Wallet Integration for Seamless Trading

Moreover, Bybit Web3 DEX Pro ensures seamless and powerful trading experiences through effortless wallet integration, supporting a wide range of wallets, including Cloud Wallet, Seed Phrase Wallet, Keyless Wallet, and popular third-party wallets. The platform offers an extensive selection of tokens, allowing users to trade over one million tokens across multiple blockchains.

Expansive Token Access and Cross-Chain Functionality

Additionally, DEX Pro's cross-chain functionality enables seamless execution of trades across different blockchain networks, including Solana, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum One, Optimism, zkSync Era, Avalanche C-Chain, etc.

Bybit Web3 stands as a pioneering force in the decentralized finance landscape, equipping traders with the comprehensive tools and insights necessary to navigate and thrive in the dynamic world of DeFi.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

