Introducing NimbleTrack: The Cutting-Edge Optical 3D Scanning System for Precision and Mobility

HANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scantech is thrilled to announce the launch of NimbleTrack, a groundbreaking wireless 3D scanning system designed to revolutionize the way we measure and analyze small-to-medium-sized parts. It is highly wireless and agile to cater to different industrial settings, making it a powerful tool for engineers, designers, and manufacturers.

Incredible Compact & Plug-and-Play

Its lightweight design allows you to measure parts wherever you need it. With a length of 57 cm and a total weight of 2.2 kg, i-Tracker stands out by delivering easy uses. Besides, engineers and professionals can use the 3D scanner, weighing only 1.3 kg, for long periods without feeling tired.

Stable Structure With CFFIM Technology

NimbleTrack's 3D scanner embraces an innovative Carbon Fiber Frame Integrated Molding (CFFIM) technology to ensure lightweight design and high strength, breaking through the limits posed by traditional assembled structures. It is highly stable as its structure is steady and it is unaffected by thermal variations. One time of calibration can ensure it works steadily for a long period.

Wireless Freedom

This nimble optical 3D scanning system sets a new benchmark for wireless and free 3D scanning. It eliminated the need for any cables to power the instrument or transfer data. On-site measurement won't be a problem even when there is no power supply available.

Unleash Precision, Unleash Excellence

Utilize the full potential of Scantech's metrology products and advanced algorithm, the system achieves an accuracy of up to 0.025 mm and maximum volumetric accuracy of 0.064 mm across the whole range. High-precision NimbleTrack enables users to capture 3D data with meticulous details.

Next Level 3D Scanning

NimbleTrack offers unparalleled flexibility, operating wirelessly in narrow or hard-to-reach spaces, enabling instant scanning with one-handed control. Achieve high-precision scanning of up to 0.020 mm in any location. Additionally, for larger parts, the optical tracker utilizes built-in infrared large-area photogrammetry to minimize accumulated errors in scan alignment, ensuring precision across all measurements.

About Scantech

SCANTECH (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD. is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software. We offer two main product categories: industrial high-precision 3D scanners and professional, cost-effective 3D scanners, including portable 3D scanners, tracking 3D scanners, industrial automated 3D systems, and professional color 3D scanners.

