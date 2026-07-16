Italian artist LeiKiè Reveals PAPgame in a New Music Video as Not Just Music Expands the PAPmusic Brand.

"I Play PAPmusic Game" is the second musical chapter where the mystery is finally unveiled: PAPgame is a video game. But this is only the beginning…

MILAN, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Watch the official music video and discover the first clues leading up to PAPgame.

Official artwork from the music video "I Play PAPmusic Game", the new single by Italian artist LeiKiè and the second musical chapter introducing PAPgame, the upcoming first-person video game set in the PAPmusic World.

Official Video You Tube - I Play PAPmusic Game

When Music Becomes Storytelling.

After weeks of questions and growing curiosity, director LeiKiè today releases the new single and the official music video "I PLAY PAPmusic Game", officially revealing what PAPgame really is: a video game inspired by the animated film PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion.

This is the second musical chapter in the PAPgame reveal.

Born in the universe of the animated film PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion, directed by LeiKiè, PAPworld continues to evolve through a new interactive experience. The first musical chapter, "BREAKING PAPnews," generated over 2,000 verified media footage worldwide and over 20 million views on social media, demonstrating a growing international interest in the expanding PAPworld.

For more than a month, the public wondered what PAPgame really was: a board game, a card game, or something completely different? The music video "BREAKING PAPnews", released on June 5, deliberately left the mystery unanswered.

Today, with the release of "I Play PAPmusic Game", comes the first big clue: PAPgame is a video game.

A video game told through music

Video games are traditionally introduced through trailers, gameplay footage, or playable demos. PAPmusic follows a different path. After the colorful pop aesthetic of "BREAKING PAPnews", LeiKiè adopts a completely different visual language. In "I PLAY PAPmusic game", poetic black and white scenes inspired by Pierrot alternate with lively gameplay sequences, where the colorful PAPworld is gradually revealed. Instead of just promoting the video game, each music video progressively expands its narrative universe. In PAPworld, music doesn't just accompany a story, it continues to write it.

"I Play PAPmusic Game": Energy, Irony and Imagination

With its vibrant electro-pop sound, upbeat rhythm and instantly memorable chorus, "I Play PAPmusic Game" celebrates the joy of playing, smiling and embracing the unexpected, while preserving the ironic and surreal spirit that has become the hallmark of LeiKiè's creative universe.

Beneath its energetic electro-pop sound lies a simple yet meaningful message: to face obstacles and overcome sadness through play, creativity and imagination.

Among iconic monsters, PAPrank, PAPlove, ghosts wearing T-shirts and countless surreal encounters, the game becomes a metaphor for responding to life's challenges with irony, optimism and creative freedom. Within the PAPworld, moments of sadness are transformed into self-irony, rhythm, colour and the desire to smile. This emotional transformation also comes to life in the music video, where poetic black-and-white sequences inspired by Pierrot gradually give way to vibrant gameplay scenes, following the emotional journey of the Pierrot character from "If I am sad…" to the desire to play, culminating in the colourful explosion of PAPgame.

The first real taste of PAPgame

For the first time, the public is invited to PAPgame. Milan's iconic Piazza Duomo becomes a surreal pop universe populated by many surreal characters, environments and objects already introduced in the animated film. Throughout the video clip, the atmosphere constantly changes as mysterious symbols, monsters, leaderboards, and iconic items appear, revealing only fragments of a much larger experience. Hearts spread PAPlove, and instead of encouraging violence, they turn encounters into dance, humor, and unexpected interactions.

Just like in the animated film, PAPmusic Game continues to explore reality through music, colors, irony and imagination, creating an interactive experience based on positivity and participation. While this video clip offers the first real look at PAPgame, many of its clues remain purposefully unexplained. As the second chapter of the musical journey that introduces the video game, it invites the audience to ask themselves new questions. Each upcoming video clip will reveal another piece of the puzzle, gradually guiding viewers step by step towards the official launch of PAPgame.

Why PAPfans love to be 'PAPed Up'

LeiKiè, the creator of PAPmusic, says: "The most rewarding part of this journey has been listening to people who have become 'PAPed Up'.

During an interview with Bocconi University Radio in Milan, I asked one of the three hosts of the program what it meant to him to be "PAPed Up". His answer perfectly captures the spirit of our universe.

The radio host's response:

"Becoming 'PAPed Up' means seeing the world with greater joy through the eyes of the heart and, when possible, with a lighter and happier spirit that brings people together."

The mystery is not over: many questions about PAPgame still await answers.

Although PAPmusic Game has finally begun to reveal itself, many questions remain purposefully unanswered:

How many characters from the animated film PAPmusic will populate PAPgame? Will players meet them all?

from the will populate PAPgame? Will players meet them all? Many of the game's items come directly from PAPmusic . Will the public recognize them all?

. Will the public recognize them all? The images suggest a first-person perspective . Is this really how PAPgame is played?

. Is this really how played? What secrets do they hide behind the mysterious Ghost PAPtees?

Future chapters of music videos will continue to reveal new clues, gradually expanding PAPworld until the official launch of PAPgame.

About PAPmusic

PAPmusic is an expanding entertainment universe created by Italian director, songwriter and performer LeiKiè and produced by Not Just Music S.r.l. Born with the animated film PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion, the project combines animation, original music, fashion, humor and storytelling in an evolving cross-media ecosystem known as PAPworld. Following the release of the film, original songs, music videos and fashion-inspired merchandise, PAPworld now continues its expansion through PAPgame, an upcoming video game that extends the same creative universe into an interactive experience. Each new release adds a new chapter to PAPworld, progressively connecting cinema, music and video games through an original narrative approach.

Website: PAPmusic Web Site

You Tube: YouTube PAPmusic

TikTok: @papmusicofficial

Instagram: @papmusicofficial

Watch the official music video and discover the first clues leading up to PAPgame.

Official Video You Tube - I Play PAPmusic Game

Each video clip reveals a new clue.